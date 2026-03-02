×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MPs unite in grief at late MP Johana Ng'eno's home

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah lead legislators from both Parliament and Senate in mourning Emurua Dikiir MP the late Johana Ng'eno at his Nairobi home on March 2, 2026. [PBC]

Leaders from both Houses of Parliament on Monday converged at the Nairobi home of the late Emurua Dikiir MP Johana Ng'eno to mourn the fallen legislator and stand in solidarity with his family following his tragic death in a helicopter crash.

The delegation was led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, said the two houses are unity during a moment of national sorrow.

They were joined by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, Tinderet MP Julius Melly and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei among other lawmakers who had worked closely with the late MP.

The leaders paid glowing tribute to Ng’eno’s distinguished service as the representative of the people of Emurua Dikirr and as a national leader who rose through the ranks to chair the influential Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.

“Ng’eno was a forthright and hardworking leader who spoke his mind and stood firmly for his constituents. His passing is not only a loss to Emurua Dikirr but to Parliament and the nation at large,” Ichung’wah said.

Ng’eno perished in a helicopter crash on Saturday evening at Chepkiep area in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, alongside five other Kenyans, including the pilot.

Until his untimely death, he was serving his third consecutive term in the National Assembly, having first been elected in 2013.

As Chairperson of the Housing Committee, Ng’eno played a pivotal role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, legislation that established a framework for the development of decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, visibly emotional, described the loss as deeply personal.

“I mourn my friend, political confidant, and son-in-law. I am deeply overwhelmed by this painful loss,” he said.

“Pole sana to the people of Emurua Dikirr, Transmara, Narok County, the Kipsigis community, and the entire  Kalenjin nation for the loss of a brave, hardworking, and forthright leader. I continue to call for independent and thorough investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

On Sunday, at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, where the remains were transferred from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, leaders called for calm and unity as investigations into the crash continue.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri urged restraint.

“Kindly don’t politicise these deaths. It is not in African culture to speak much about things we do not understand. Let us give the bereaved families time to mourn their loved ones,” he said.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly who chairs the funeral arrangement for Emurua Dikiir MP Johana Ng'eno signs condolence book at his Nairobi home on March 2, 2026. [PBC]

Melly appealed for patience as authorities conduct investigations. He also thanked the Government for facilitating the smooth transfer of the remains to Lee Funeral Home, ensuring a dignified process.

The Parliament of Kenya has since constituted an ad-hoc funeral planning committee appointed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in consultation with the family.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Emurua Dikiir MP Johana Ng'eno MPs Mourn Johana Ng'eno MPs at Johana Ng'eno's Nairobi Home MPs United in Grief
.

Latest Stories

Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Real Estate
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
20 mins ago
Insurgent attack in South Sudan leaves 169 dead, including local officials
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
29 mins ago
Parliament asked to enact proposed legislative framework intended to formally recognize, regulate and accredit paralegals in Kenya.
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
By Miriam Achiso 4 hrs ago
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved