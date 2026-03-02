MPs unite in grief at late MP Johana Ng'eno's home

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah lead legislators from both Parliament and Senate in mourning Emurua Dikiir MP the late Johana Ng'eno at his Nairobi home on March 2, 2026. [PBC]

Leaders from both Houses of Parliament on Monday converged at the Nairobi home of the late Emurua Dikiir MP Johana Ng'eno to mourn the fallen legislator and stand in solidarity with his family following his tragic death in a helicopter crash.

The delegation was led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, said the two houses are unity during a moment of national sorrow.

They were joined by Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, Tinderet MP Julius Melly and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei among other lawmakers who had worked closely with the late MP.

The leaders paid glowing tribute to Ng’eno’s distinguished service as the representative of the people of Emurua Dikirr and as a national leader who rose through the ranks to chair the influential Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.

“Ng’eno was a forthright and hardworking leader who spoke his mind and stood firmly for his constituents. His passing is not only a loss to Emurua Dikirr but to Parliament and the nation at large,” Ichung’wah said.

Ng’eno perished in a helicopter crash on Saturday evening at Chepkiep area in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, alongside five other Kenyans, including the pilot.

Until his untimely death, he was serving his third consecutive term in the National Assembly, having first been elected in 2013.

As Chairperson of the Housing Committee, Ng’eno played a pivotal role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, legislation that established a framework for the development of decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, visibly emotional, described the loss as deeply personal.

“I mourn my friend, political confidant, and son-in-law. I am deeply overwhelmed by this painful loss,” he said.

“Pole sana to the people of Emurua Dikirr, Transmara, Narok County, the Kipsigis community, and the entire Kalenjin nation for the loss of a brave, hardworking, and forthright leader. I continue to call for independent and thorough investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

On Sunday, at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, where the remains were transferred from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, leaders called for calm and unity as investigations into the crash continue.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri urged restraint.

“Kindly don’t politicise these deaths. It is not in African culture to speak much about things we do not understand. Let us give the bereaved families time to mourn their loved ones,” he said.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly who chairs the funeral arrangement for Emurua Dikiir MP Johana Ng'eno signs condolence book at his Nairobi home on March 2, 2026. [PBC]

Melly appealed for patience as authorities conduct investigations. He also thanked the Government for facilitating the smooth transfer of the remains to Lee Funeral Home, ensuring a dignified process.

The Parliament of Kenya has since constituted an ad-hoc funeral planning committee appointed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in consultation with the family.