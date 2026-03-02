×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mudavadi to push trade, investment ties at Raisina Dialogue in India

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi departs for New Delhi, India to represent President William Ruto at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue global forum, scheduled for March 5–7.

Mudavadi will, convenes world leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts and journalists to deliberate on pressing international issues shaping the global order.

The conference has increasingly become a key platform for emerging economies to articulate their geopolitical and economic priorities.

Mudavadi is expected to highlight Kenya’s intensified economic diplomacy under President Ruto’s administration, particularly the country’s push to expand bilateral trade and investment agreements across Africa, Asia and Europe.

In his engagements, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will outline how Kenya is repositioning itself from a raw commodity exporter to a value-adding trade hub at the heart of Africa’s growth story.

The strategy aligns with the government’s broader agenda to deepen market access, reduce trade barriers and attract strategic investments in manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.

Mudavadi will participate in high-level discussions under the theme “Africa Rising: Pathways, Partnerships and Priorities,” where he is set to underscore the continent’s demographic and resource advantages.

“With the youth bulge on earth of about 70 percent of the total population, vast mineral wealth, and the increasing number of tech-savvy young people, Africa remains the clearest source of long-term optimism not just for Africans, but for global prosperity,” Mudavadi said ahead of his departure.

Kenya has in recent years sought to leverage multilateral and bilateral platforms to strengthen its geopolitical standing and economic footprint, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

The Raisina Dialogue provides Nairobi an opportunity to engage global partners on trade, climate action, digital transformation and sustainable development.

While in New Delhi, Mudavadi will also attend the Kenya–India Joint Commission for Cooperation, aimed at deepening ties between the two countries. Kenya and India share over a century of historical relations anchored in trade, shared democratic values and a vibrant diaspora community.

The Joint Commission meeting is expected to set a results-driven agenda focusing on trade, investment, health, education and technology transfer.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Mudavadi Attends Raisina Dialogue Forum Mudavadi Represent President Ruto President Ruto’s Administration
.

Latest Stories

Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan
Real Estate
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
17 mins ago
Insurgent attack in South Sudan leaves 169 dead, including local officials
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
27 mins ago
Parliament asked to enact proposed legislative framework intended to formally recognize, regulate and accredit paralegals in Kenya.
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
How Adani is plotting comeback after losing Sh258b JKIA deal
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
The irony of JKIA unveiling airport makeover plan without funding clarity
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
By Miriam Achiso 4 hrs ago
Why the ongoing 'Sifunation' of Kenyan politics is important
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved