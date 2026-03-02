Mudavadi to push trade, investment ties at Raisina Dialogue in India

Audio By Vocalize

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi departs for New Delhi, India to represent President William Ruto at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue global forum, scheduled for March 5–7.

Mudavadi will, convenes world leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts and journalists to deliberate on pressing international issues shaping the global order.

The conference has increasingly become a key platform for emerging economies to articulate their geopolitical and economic priorities.

Mudavadi is expected to highlight Kenya’s intensified economic diplomacy under President Ruto’s administration, particularly the country’s push to expand bilateral trade and investment agreements across Africa, Asia and Europe.

In his engagements, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will outline how Kenya is repositioning itself from a raw commodity exporter to a value-adding trade hub at the heart of Africa’s growth story.

The strategy aligns with the government’s broader agenda to deepen market access, reduce trade barriers and attract strategic investments in manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.

Mudavadi will participate in high-level discussions under the theme “Africa Rising: Pathways, Partnerships and Priorities,” where he is set to underscore the continent’s demographic and resource advantages.

“With the youth bulge on earth of about 70 percent of the total population, vast mineral wealth, and the increasing number of tech-savvy young people, Africa remains the clearest source of long-term optimism not just for Africans, but for global prosperity,” Mudavadi said ahead of his departure.

Kenya has in recent years sought to leverage multilateral and bilateral platforms to strengthen its geopolitical standing and economic footprint, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

The Raisina Dialogue provides Nairobi an opportunity to engage global partners on trade, climate action, digital transformation and sustainable development.

While in New Delhi, Mudavadi will also attend the Kenya–India Joint Commission for Cooperation, aimed at deepening ties between the two countries. Kenya and India share over a century of historical relations anchored in trade, shared democratic values and a vibrant diaspora community.

The Joint Commission meeting is expected to set a results-driven agenda focusing on trade, investment, health, education and technology transfer.