Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba included in the squad to face Sevilla [Photo: Courtesy]

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington forcing him to leave before the session ends.

There were also fears that the 24-year-old will miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla tonight, especially after he was not spotted in training on Monday but Mourinho refuted the reports confirming that Pogba came after the media have left as he has overcome the injury and has been included in the squad to face the Spanish outfit but still a doubt to play yet.

‘He trained a little bit after you left. I don’t know if he will be fit for tomorrow yet.’ Mourinho told the media during a press conference. Pogba missed United clash with Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

Anthony Martial is also making the quad after being sidelined recently, however, Rashford’s match-winning performance against Liverpool is likely to keep the Frenchman in the bench.

Zlatan hope of returning in the fixture against Sevilla has been dealt a blow as he is not in the squad.

Phil Jone s, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Ander Herrera all remain sidelined and will not play any part in the second leg tie.

Anthony Martial is also returning for United against Sevilla [Photo: Courtesy]

United drew 0-0 with Sevilla in the first leg and must win tonight to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manchester United squad to face Sevilla: Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira



Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard

Forwards: Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez