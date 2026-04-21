Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Concerns over insecurity as voter registration nears end

By Phares Mutembei | Apr. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Insecurity concerns disrupt voter registration in Meru County. [File, Standard]

As the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration entered its final week, a section of Meru leaders has expressed concern that insecurity in parts of Meru had affected the exercise.

Parts of northern Meru, including Tigania East, have experienced cattle rustling and banditry incidents in the recent past, with some residents forced to temporarily move from their homes in fear for their safety.

Meru Assembly Majority Whip Jim Muchui, who represents Athwana Ward in rustling-prone Tigania West Constituency, said the exercise should be extended for parts of Meru hit by the insecurity, as he appealed to the national government to mount a security operation to protect the affected residents.

"In the parts of Meru affected by banditry, voter registration has been greatly affected. It would be prudent if the IEBC extends the registration and the Government actualises the (security) operation as promised," Mr Muchui said.

But hope for any extension seemed dimmed when IEBC Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan announced they were not considering extending it, and urged Meru residents to take advantage of the remaining seven days to register themselves.

Mr Noor, who was flanked by the commission's Meru County Election Manager, William Ndung'u and others at a press briefing in their Meru town offices, said they had hit half of their registration target.

"We are not giving extra time. The seven days are there. Kenyans have an opportunity within these seven days to register themselves. We have brought registration centres very close to them," Noor said.

The commissioner said there were now registration facilities at the IEBC constituency offices and Huduma centres, "so an opportunity has been availed for everybody. I am appealing to the people of Meru County to come out and register in large numbers these last few remaining days."

He added, "It is very costly for the government to organise this exercise, and therefore, this exercise should not be left to waste. People should take the opportunity and register."

Mr Ndung'u said they had experienced challenges, including erratic weather patterns just like other parts of Kenya, and pockets of insecurity in northern Meru.

He noted they had a target of registering 88,000 voters but had so far managed to register 47, 820, or 54 per cent.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Voter Registration IEBC Registration Insecurity Meru County
.

Latest Stories

The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
16 mins ago
GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
Volleyball and Handball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
48 mins ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved