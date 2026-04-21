Concerns over insecurity as voter registration nears end

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Insecurity concerns disrupt voter registration in Meru County. [File, Standard]

As the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration entered its final week, a section of Meru leaders has expressed concern that insecurity in parts of Meru had affected the exercise.

Parts of northern Meru, including Tigania East, have experienced cattle rustling and banditry incidents in the recent past, with some residents forced to temporarily move from their homes in fear for their safety.

Meru Assembly Majority Whip Jim Muchui, who represents Athwana Ward in rustling-prone Tigania West Constituency, said the exercise should be extended for parts of Meru hit by the insecurity, as he appealed to the national government to mount a security operation to protect the affected residents.

"In the parts of Meru affected by banditry, voter registration has been greatly affected. It would be prudent if the IEBC extends the registration and the Government actualises the (security) operation as promised," Mr Muchui said.

But hope for any extension seemed dimmed when IEBC Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan announced they were not considering extending it, and urged Meru residents to take advantage of the remaining seven days to register themselves.

Mr Noor, who was flanked by the commission's Meru County Election Manager, William Ndung'u and others at a press briefing in their Meru town offices, said they had hit half of their registration target.

"We are not giving extra time. The seven days are there. Kenyans have an opportunity within these seven days to register themselves. We have brought registration centres very close to them," Noor said.

The commissioner said there were now registration facilities at the IEBC constituency offices and Huduma centres, "so an opportunity has been availed for everybody. I am appealing to the people of Meru County to come out and register in large numbers these last few remaining days."

He added, "It is very costly for the government to organise this exercise, and therefore, this exercise should not be left to waste. People should take the opportunity and register."

Mr Ndung'u said they had experienced challenges, including erratic weather patterns just like other parts of Kenya, and pockets of insecurity in northern Meru.

He noted they had a target of registering 88,000 voters but had so far managed to register 47, 820, or 54 per cent.