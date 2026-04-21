Wetang'ula urges MPs to help deliver IDs as house raises alarm over delays nationwide.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula [File]

Members of Parliament are now being urged to take a central role in ensuring that applicants get their national identity cards, amid concerns over persistent delays and inequities in the processing and issuance across the country.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula has urged MPs take an active role in ensuring national identification cards reach applicants, saying Parliament facilitates staff in their constituency offices who can be deployed to bridge the gap between issuance and collection of the IDs.