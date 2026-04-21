KIM students call for dialogue over closure of campuses

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The Kenya Institute of Management. [File Courtesy]

Uncertainty has gripped the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) following a directive by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) revoking its accreditation and ordering the immediate closure of all its campuses across the country. Student leaders are now urging calm, dialogue, and a structured solution that safeguards ongoing studies.

Addressing the media in Kisumu, John Ajija, a student leader at KIM, said the situation should be viewed in perspective, separating regulatory concerns from the academic journey of thousands of learners currently enrolled.

Ajija stressed that KIM is more than just a college, describing it as a long-standing national institution that has shaped management education in the region for decades.

“KIM is not merely a college. It is a national institution established in 1954, over seven decades ago. For more than 70 years, it has been a cornerstone of management excellence in East Africa. Many of the managers and leaders currently driving Kenya’s economy are products of this rigorous system,” he said.

He called for a clear distinction between regulatory disputes and the quality of education offered by the institution, noting that students enrolled in good faith should not suffer due to administrative challenges.

“We must distinguish between procedural regulatory disputes and the undisputed quality of education provided by KIM. As students, we are the primary investors in the Kenyan education sector. We enrolled in good faith, seeking to build our careers and futures,” Ajija said.

He added that the TVETA notice should not be treated as a final judgment on the institution’s academic credibility, but rather as a call for administrative alignment.

“We view this notice not as a verdict or failure, but as a call for administrative alignment. We demand that the regulator recognise the legitimate expectation of thousands of students who are currently in the middle of their modules. Our education cannot be paused by a press release. It must be protected through partnership,” he added.

Ajija cautioned against an indefinite closure of the institution, arguing that such action would unfairly punish students for institutional shortcomings.

“While we respect the mandate of TVETA to ensure standards, we advocate for compliance without closure. An indefinite closure is a nuclear option that punishes students for administrative gaps within the institution. We are calling for a grace period and a structured corrective action plan that allows licensing of trainers and program approvals without disrupting our academic calendar,” he said.

He urged students across all KIM campuses to remain calm and disciplined as the matter is addressed.

“To my fellow students in all branches across Kenya, I urge you to maintain managerial discipline. That is who we are as a reputation of KIM. As future leaders, we do not react to a crisis with panic; we react with strategy,” he said.

Ajija advised students to continue attending classes and rely only on official communication channels.

“Do not abandon your modules. Stay in your classes, stay informed, and rely on official communication from student leadership and management, not social media rumours. Our skills are real, our competence is undisputed, and our collective voice is powerful,” he added.

He further expressed confidence that ongoing engagements between the institution’s management and regulators would resolve the impasse.

“We are encouraged by the work currently being undertaken by the management to resolve these statutory matters. We are at the table, and we will remain there until every student’s certificate is validated and every classroom is legally secured. KIM has survived transitions for 70 years, and it will survive this one,” he said.

The remarks come after TVETA issued a notice dated April 20, 2026, revoking KIM’s accreditation and ordering the closure of all campuses nationwide.

According to the Authority, it had come to its attention that KIM was offering and awarding academic and professional programmes without proper accreditation. The institution had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by TVET-CDACC, but was found to have continued operating outside approved frameworks.

TVETA further stated that KIM had been offering unapproved programmes, awarding academic qualifications in violation of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act Cap 210A, and engaging trainers without valid licences as required under Section 23(1) of the Act.

The Authority also warned that certificates, diplomas, and qualifications issued by KIM beyond 2018 would not be recognised for employment, further education, or professional advancement.

Pursuant to Sections 36 and 37 of the TVET Act, TVETA confirmed the revocation of accreditation and immediate closure of all KIM campuses, advising the public to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling.