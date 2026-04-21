Ruto warns diaspora against social media 'fake news,' defends economic agenda

President William Ruto during a meeting with Kenyans living in Rome, Italy, on April 20, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has cautioned Kenyans in the diaspora against relying on social media for news from home due to rampant misinformation, fake news, and manipulated content.

The President said Kenyans living abroad need to verify information, since there was a lot of deliberate misinformation aimed at achieving political and selfish ends.