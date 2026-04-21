IEBC warns politicians against hiring goons to intimidate opponents

‎ IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon distributes textbooks and sports items to students at Lodwar Moi Garden during voter registration in Turkana county on April 21, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard] Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in… 0Days 00Hours 00Mins 00Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

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