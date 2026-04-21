IEBC warns politicians against hiring goons to intimidate opponents

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon distributes textbooks and sports items to students at Lodwar Moi Garden during voter registration in Turkana county on April 21, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]
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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon distributes textbooks and sports items to students at Lodwar Moi Garden during voter registration in Turkana county on April 21, 2026. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]
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