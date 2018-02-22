Former Chelsea coach Ray Wilkins slam fans for staging ‘no show’ in Barcelona draw

345

Ray Wilkins [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Chelsea player who later served as clubs assistant coach in 2009 Ray Wilkins has scathed at Chelsea fans for failing to turn up with formidable support for the Blues during the round 16 Uefa Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Lionel Messi struck at the stroke past 70th minute to cancel Willian’s goal which had awakened Stamford Bridge. However, Wilkins believe that the English Champions would have dug a better result if the ‘12th man’ or their fans showed them great support.

He criticized the atmosphere at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening which he described as ‘silent’ and could have been engulfed with fear.

According to Dailystar, Wilkins said:

“When Chelsea pressed high they gave Barcelona problems and they got the crowd involved as well. But the crowd was dead, it was like a morgue at the ground last night and it shouldn’t be that way, it should be rocking when Barcelona come to town because you should be going after them.”

Wilkins added that Antonio Conte’s side would have beaten the Catalans easily if they scored two goals. But as it stands now, their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals are hanging on a cliff.

ALSO READ: Suarez reveals secret tactic that he and Messi used in breaking Chelsea defence

“If you don’t beat Barcelona by a couple of goals, you'll struggle when you go back there,” he added.

The former Manchester United star said that it is not easy to beat Barcelona away and this is why Chelsea needed the supporters to scare their Spanish teams and dig a win on the first leg.

Chelsea are heading into first leg with Barcelona in Camp Nou with 1-1 draw and will need atleast a 2-2 draw or a win to qualify to the next stage.

They are traveling to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in top table clash of English Premier League match.