Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected for Commonwealth games trials

By Odero Charles Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 20:14
20th Commonwealth Games: Athletics

Over 250 sportsmen and women have been invited by the Athletics Kenya (AK) to turn up and compete at the Commonwealth games trials.

In press release sent to newsrooms, Athletics Kenya listed the names of the participants expected to participate in the trials that will be held on February 16th to 17th at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, and Australia between 4 and 15 April 2018.

Kenya has been allocated only 125 participants in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The new quota means a reduction from 195 participants that took part in 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland with athletics taking the lion’s share in the team with 66 athletes.

 Kenya topped the medal table in athletics at the 2014 Glasgow Games in Scotland with ten gold medals, ten silver and five bronze with most of the medals coming from athletics with one bronze coming from boxing and the others in Paralympics.

Below are the names of the participants expected to turn up for the Commonwealth games trials;

 

 

ATHLETICS KENYA COMMONWEALTH GAMES TRIALS
