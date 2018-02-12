Cricket: Kennedy's four wickets condemn last year's winners to third loss of the season

By Elizabeth Mburugu Monday, February 12th 2018 at 00:09
NAIROBI PROVINCE CRICKET ASSOCIATION LEAGUE 2017 Swamibapa's Namaan Patel makes a sweeping shot during the Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 final match against Stray Lions at Simba club on Sunday, March 19, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Obuya upset champs Swamibapa by 21 runs as Stray Lions extend their unbeaten record with a six wickets win over Kongonis.

Obuya Academy upset the form book when they beat Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 league champions Swamibapa by 21 runs to register their first victory this season.

A blend of experience and upcoming talent worked in favour of Obuya Academy as they condemned the defending champions to their third defeat of the season. 

Kennedy Obuya and Thomas Ochieng's fourth wicket stand was solid enough to set the academy on the path to victory.

Batting first, Obuya scored 169 for the loss of three wickets, a score that Swamibapa were expected to chase with ease going by their previous form. However, that was not to be as they collapsed, scoring 148 in their innings.

Obuya was on fire scoring an impressive 68 not out. He smashed five boundaries and five sixes out of 35 deliveries. Ochieng, who was part of the Kenya Under-19 team in this year's World Cup in New Zealand, proved his worth as he hit 42 not out for his side. 

Opener David Obuya scored 27 from 32 balls but was stumped thus cutting short his stay on the crease.

Obuya Academy seemed to be on shaky ground when their top order tumbled with Steve Odhiambo (4) and Aveet Desai (14) failing to impress. They then paved the way for the outstanding duo of Obuya and Ochieng.

Swamibapa's James Ngoche took two wickets for 41 while Jadhavji Bhimji took one for 27.

In pursuit of Obuya's 169, Swamibapa, who were missing the services of opening batsman and captain Alex Obanda who is in Namibia on national duty, struggled to find their footing.

Mitesh Sanghani and Naman Patel narrowly missed the half-ton mark but their teammates equally failed to shine. 

Sanghani scored 47 not out while Patel hit five boundaries and two sixes for 41 runs off 28 balls before Desai got him caught.

Efforts from Maurice Ouma to score (24), Divyang Patel (15) and Subhan Patel (12) were not good enough to save Swamibapa from another defeat.

Joshua Rajula was superb with the ball for Obuya, taking 2/10, while other Under-19 players Gerald Mwendwa and Desai impressed with 2/29 and 1/22.

In another encounter, Stray Lions extended their unbeaten run with six wickets win over Kongonis. The victory ensured the reigning Super League champions, who are eyeing their maiden T20 title, remained on top of the log. 

OBUYA NAIROBI PROVINCIAL CRICKET ASSOCIATION
