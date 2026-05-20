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Adan Mohamed sworn in as new KRA Commissioner General

By Fred Kagonye | May. 20, 2026
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KRA Commissioner General Adan Mohamed. [File, Standard]

Former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed has been sworn in as the Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The event took place on Wednesday at the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

His swearing-in comes just two days after he was appointed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for a three-year term.

Mohamed, 62, replaces Humphrey Wattanga, who exited the agency following an announcement by KRA Board Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi on April 8, 2026. Dr Lilian Nyawanda has been serving in an acting capacity.

After winning the 2022 elections, President William Ruto appointed Mohamed to the Council of Economic Advisors, where he served alongside economist David Ndii.

In November 2023, he was later named Chief of Strategy Execution, a position he held until his latest appointment.

The KRA board conducted interviews  to fill the position, with six candidates shortlisted. Mohamed emerged as the top candidate and was subsequently appointed.

He previously served as Industrialisation CS in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, and also held the East African Community docket. Mohamed has also worked as CEO of Barclays Bank Kenya, as well as Managing Director for East and West Africa and Africa CEO for the bank.

His appointment has been challenged in court by Benard Opere, who sought to block the process on grounds that Mohamed had exceeded the retirement age for public officers, set at 60 years.

Justice Gregory Mutai has scheduled the hearing of the petition for May 27 and directed that all respondents be served by 5pm.

Opere has sued Mohamed, Treasury CS John Mbadi, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, KRA, the Public Service Commission, and Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Following Wattanga’s exit from KRA, President Ruto appointed him Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia. He has already appeared before the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee for vetting.

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