Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the 2018 KPL Super Cup at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

By Gilbert Wandera Sunday, January 28th 2018 at 23:11
Hail Gor, Super Cup champs
 

Gor Mahia are winners of this year’s Super Cup after edging out arch-rivals AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Haroun Shakava scored the all-important goal in the 40th minute. It was Shakava’s first competitive match as captain of the 16-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

“I am happy with the result. Shakava made the difference and I am proud of the team. They did us proud,” said Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.

Wellingtone Ochieng looked to have been hacked and he tumbled inside the AFC Leopards' box, but centre referee waved away any penalty appeals. As the match wore on, Gor Mahia were clearly the better side going by the chances they created.

George Odhiambo’s attempt in the sixth minute was dealt with by Leopards' goalkeeper Gabriel Andika. In the process, Andika collided with Jacques Tuyisenge and both sought treatment on the pitch.

Leopards got their first chance in the 13th minute, but Moses Mburu’s free-kick did not find the target. Collins Okoth, playing his first match in Leopards colours, was cautioned three minutes later for rough play as Gor Mahia went hunting for the opener.

First real chance

The breakthrough almost came in the 19th minute when Salim Abdalla headed towards his own goal while trying to deal with a shot by Odhiambo and in the process, earned their first corner in the match.

The first real chance for Leopards came in the 26th minute but Prince Arkoh was denied by Boniface Oluoch in goal. Six minutes later, Leopards got their first corner but it was their opponents who came close.

Abdalla headed out after Godfrey Walusimbi tore open the opposing backline placed an enticing pass on his pass.

But the goal finally came in the 40th minute. Odhiambo’s cross from the left flank found Shakava at the right spot and with a brilliant nod, gave K’Ogalo the lead.

Leopards made the first change early in the second half resting Jaffery Odeny for Brian Marita.

Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango was also cautioned at the hour mark for a bad tackle on Joshua Kuria.

This was not the results Leopards coach Robert Matano was expecting going by their recent form. “We had a good buildup and friendly matches, but we let Gor play. We did not give our best,” said Matano.

AFC LEOPARDS AFRAHA STADIUM GOR MAHIA
Next Story
West Ham star leaves Moyes fuming after spitting on Wigan player
RELATED STORIES
Key players to watch in Gor Mahia-AFC Leopards Mashemeji Derby
Mashemeji battle moves to Afraha: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards renew rivalry in Super Cup showdown
Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor
LATEST STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Chelsea

shock transfer from Real Madrid

FA Cup: Two-goal Batshuayi up for the cup in Chelsea 3-0 win over Newcastle

Michy Batshuayi took advantage of a rare start to score twice as Chelsea eased past Newcastle United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to reach the fif

Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards to win 2018 KPL Super Cup

League winners defeat AFC Leopards in Afraha Stadium match.

West Ham star leaves Moyes fuming after spitting on Wigan player

David Moyes described Arthur Masuaku’s actions as “despicable” after the defender was shown a straight red card for spitting at Wigan player

Secret relations between Wenger and Aubameyang’s father that could speed the transfer

Gabon striker remains on Arsenal's wishlist in the final days of the transfer window after the Gunners had two bids rejected for his services.

Key players to watch in Gor Mahia-AFC Leopards Mashemeji Derby

The derby will be pegged on key men either side, who will have prospective abilities of influencing the outcome of the match.

More Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Chelsea

shock transfer from Real Madrid

FA Cup: Two-goal Batshuayi up for the cup in Chelsea 3-0 win over Newcastle

Michy Batshuayi took advantage of a rare start to score twice as Chelsea eased past Newcastle United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to reach the fif

Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards to win 2018 KPL Super Cup

League winners defeat AFC Leopards in Afraha Stadium match.

Key players to watch in Gor Mahia-AFC Leopards Mashemeji Derby

The derby will be pegged on key men either side, who will have prospective abilities of influencing the outcome of the match.

Mashemeji battle moves to Afraha: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards renew rivalry in Super Cup showdown

Rivals have opportunity to lay down early marker ahead of new KPL season next weekend.

KCB open Mathare United account: National Super League side shock Slum Boys in pre-season tie

KPL side forced to finish second in Kariobangi Sharks tournament.

Real Madrid interested in signing Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are ready to turn their attention towards Eden Hazard after being told by Paris Saint-Germain that it will be “impossible” to sign Neymar.

Wenger on Giroud’s Emirates future

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal will not allow Olivier Giroud to leave unless they get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Karim Benzema is linked with move to Arsenal

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has agreed to join Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, according to reports.

Dortmund: Booed Aubameyang can go if Arsenal meet price

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was jeered by his own fans and told he can leave Borussia Dortmund if Arsenal meet the asking price, the German club's direc

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Legends deserved more than trophies

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Who will be the next millionaire?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Best Predictions For Today

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • United boss Mourinho not surprised by immediate Sanchez impact

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Ronaldo put his finger in Marcelo's butt as he leads Real Madrid to Valencia victory

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Dortmund: Booed Aubameyang can go if Arsenal meet price

    Sun 28th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Super Cup 2018
    Scoreline: Discovery Cross country
    AFC Leopards face off with Gor Mahia
    Scoreline: Discovery cross country