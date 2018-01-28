Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the 2018 KPL Super Cup at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

77

Hail Gor, Super Cup champs

Gor Mahia are winners of this year’s Super Cup after edging out arch-rivals AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Haroun Shakava scored the all-important goal in the 40th minute. It was Shakava’s first competitive match as captain of the 16-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

“I am happy with the result. Shakava made the difference and I am proud of the team. They did us proud,” said Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.

Wellingtone Ochieng looked to have been hacked and he tumbled inside the AFC Leopards' box, but centre referee waved away any penalty appeals. As the match wore on, Gor Mahia were clearly the better side going by the chances they created.

George Odhiambo’s attempt in the sixth minute was dealt with by Leopards' goalkeeper Gabriel Andika. In the process, Andika collided with Jacques Tuyisenge and both sought treatment on the pitch.

Leopards got their first chance in the 13th minute, but Moses Mburu’s free-kick did not find the target. Collins Okoth, playing his first match in Leopards colours, was cautioned three minutes later for rough play as Gor Mahia went hunting for the opener.

First real chance

The breakthrough almost came in the 19th minute when Salim Abdalla headed towards his own goal while trying to deal with a shot by Odhiambo and in the process, earned their first corner in the match.

The first real chance for Leopards came in the 26th minute but Prince Arkoh was denied by Boniface Oluoch in goal. Six minutes later, Leopards got their first corner but it was their opponents who came close.

Abdalla headed out after Godfrey Walusimbi tore open the opposing backline placed an enticing pass on his pass.

But the goal finally came in the 40th minute. Odhiambo’s cross from the left flank found Shakava at the right spot and with a brilliant nod, gave K’Ogalo the lead.

Leopards made the first change early in the second half resting Jaffery Odeny for Brian Marita.

Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango was also cautioned at the hour mark for a bad tackle on Joshua Kuria.

This was not the results Leopards coach Robert Matano was expecting going by their recent form. “We had a good buildup and friendly matches, but we let Gor play. We did not give our best,” said Matano.