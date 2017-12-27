World Cup chief Vitaly Mutko resigns ahead of Russia 2018 weeks after Olympics ban

345

Former World Cup 2018 Chief Organizer Vitaly Mutko [Photo: Courtesy]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has resigned from his role as chief organiser for Russia 2018.The deputy prime minister has played a key role in preparation to host the World Cup next summer but the Russia 2018 organising committee have confirmed "with deep regret" that he has walked away.

Mutko was handed a lifetime ban from the Olympics for his part in a "state-directed" doping programme, though he is contesting that penalty.

As a result of his protest, Mutko has stood down from his role as president of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The latest move to dissociate himself from the showcase next summer is officially due to the need to "concentrate on government work."

In his absence, Alexey Sorokin will chair the organising committee for the 2018 World Cup, with Mutko confident everything will be ready in time.

Mutko told R Sports: "There is still a lot of work, but I am absolutely sure that everything will be ready on time."

