World Cup chief Vitaly Mutko resigns ahead of Russia 2018 weeks after Olympics ban

By Mirror Wednesday, December 27th 2017 at 21:28
Former World Cup 2018 Chief Organizer Vitaly Mutko [Photo: Courtesy]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has resigned from his role as chief organiser for Russia 2018.The deputy prime minister has played a key role in preparation to host the World Cup next summer but the Russia 2018 organising committee have confirmed "with deep regret" that he has walked away.

Mutko was handed a lifetime ban from the Olympics for his part in a "state-directed" doping programme, though he is contesting that penalty.

As a result of his protest, Mutko has stood down from his role as president of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The latest move to dissociate himself from the showcase next summer is officially due to the need to "concentrate on government work."

In his absence, Alexey Sorokin will chair the organising committee for the 2018 World Cup, with Mutko confident everything will be ready in time.

Mutko told R Sports: "There is still a lot of work, but I am absolutely sure that everything will be ready on time."

RUSSIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER VITALY MUTKO RUSSIA 2018 WORLD CUP
Next Story
Burnley Coach Sean Dyche reveals his reason for inspecting Old Trafford pitch before Man United-Burnley Clash
RELATED STORIES
Ronaldo wants to retire at Real
Zidane eyes another trophy, warns against complacency
Salah named BBC African player of the year
LATEST STORIES
Liverpool to sign Southampton’s defender for a record breaking free

Virgil van Dijk has spoken of his joy at becoming Liverpool player, after agreeing world record switch from Southampton

It’s season to forget in Kenyan volleyball arena

Women’s squad stagnated as men’s side Kenya Prisons finished sixth in the continental showpiece.

Kenya’s Cricket team to sail into uncharted waters

Team leaves tomorrow for friendly matches in Australia ahead of World Cup next month.

Arsenal plot Palace attack

Arsene Wenger knows Arsenal cannot afford a repeat of their last trip to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace.

Champ Wanyonyi lifts Boxing Day crown

Daniel Wanyonyi beat Peter Wamukula to win the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) super middleweight contest.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey pips Bale to Wales’ most expensive property

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has another reason to celebrate after landing himself a stunning five-bedroom house.

More Stories
Arsenal plot Palace attack

Arsene Wenger knows Arsenal cannot afford a repeat of their last trip to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace.

World Cup chief Vitaly Mutko resigns ahead of Russia 2018 weeks after Olympics bans

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has resigned from his role as chief organiser for Russia 2018.

Jesse Lingard reveals the key to his Manchester United form after double earns point vs Burnley

Jesse Lingard has revealed the key to his upturn in form for Manchester United after his double salvaged a point.

Legendary Liberian striker George Weah wins Liberia presidential election

Legendary Liberian striker George Weah wins Liberia presidential election

Arsenal set to help Eboue after he considered suicide

Arsenal set to help Emmanuel Eboue after he revealed he'd contemplated suicide after going broke

Yaya Toure to come out of international retirement after becoming frustrated by lack of action at Manchester City

Yaya Toure to come out of international retirement after becoming frustrated by lack of action at Manchester City

Moses Kuria wants Thika United renamed to Mt Kenya United

Moses Kuria wants Thika United renamed to Mt Kenya United

Mourinho happy with Manchester United's display against Burnley but laments lack of goals

Jose Mourinho insisted he was happy with his side's reaction after Manchester United fought from two goals down.

Chelsea close in on Man United after Brighton win

Brighton held the defending champions Chelsea for the whole of first half before Blues striker Alvaro Morata.

No room for laxity as busy 2018 awaits Harambee Stars

With Ghana and Ethiopia lying in wait, national team need a quick rethink in their quest to qualify for the Cameroon.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Mohamed Salah reveals his ambitions for 2018 that will excite Liverpool fans

    Mon 25th Dec 2017

  • Mourinho’s ‘Christmas period jinx’ continue as Man United battles for a 2-2 draw against Burnley

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • Legendary Liberian striker George Weah wins Liberia presidential election

    Wed 27th Dec 2017

  • Wenger to offload Sanchez for extraordinarily cheaper prize in January

    Mon 25th Dec 2017

  • ‘Suicidal’ Arsenal star offered job by Galatasary

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • Antonio Conte on collision course with Chelsea chiefs over January transfer plans

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante sees off Kylian Mbappe, wins historic French prestigious award

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • No room for laxity as busy 2018 awaits Harambee Stars

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • Chelsea close in on Man United after Brighton win

    Tue 26th Dec 2017

  • Moses Kuria wants Thika United renamed to Mt Kenya United

    Wed 27th Dec 2017

    • Sport Videos
    Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea showcase their prowess in Nairobi
    South B score against Pumwani AllStars to secure a place in the Koth Biro quarterfinals
    Aliyekuwa mwanakandakanda wa Monaco-George Weah ashinda uchaguzi wa Liberia: Zilizala viwanjani
    Kenya hosts Taekwondo experts Kukkiwon from South Korea