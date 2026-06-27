Better watering systems can boost poultry profits

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Water is the lifeblood of any successful poultry enterprise. As one of the most essential nutrients, it plays a critical role in maintaining bird health, supporting feed consumption, promoting growth and sustaining optimal egg production.

Chickens require continuous access to clean, cool water, and even short periods of water shortage can quickly reduce feed intake, leading to slower growth rates, lower egg yields and significant economic losses.

This is why choosing appropriate watering equipment is just as important as providing quality feed and proper housing. Yet, many farmers continue to rely on improvised containers such as basins, buckets and trays. While these may seem convenient and inexpensive, they often expose water to contamination, increase wastage through spillage and compromise the overall performance and productivity of the flock.

Poultry watering systems are generally classified into two types: Open systems and closed systems.

The open systems include bell or cup drinkers, while closed systems mainly consist of nipple drinkers. Each system has its advantages and disadvantages and the choice depends on the size of the farm, the available budget, and the level of management.

Bell or cup drinkers are commonly used in small and medium-sized poultry farms. They are available as manual drinkers, which are filled by hand, or automatic bell drinkers that receive water continuously from an overhead tank. These drinkers are affordable, easy to install and suitable for farms keeping between 200 and 500 birds. Manual drinkers typically cost between Sh400 and Sh500, while automatic bell drinkers range between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000, depending on the supplier.

Although open drinkers are inexpensive, they have several disadvantages. Because the water is exposed to the environment, it is easily contaminated by dust, litter, feathers, and droppings. Birds also tend to spill water while drinking, resulting in wet litter that encourages the growth of harmful bacteria and increases the risk of diseases such as coccidiosis. In addition, these drinkers require daily cleaning and regular refilling, making them labour-intensive.

To perform well, bell drinkers must be installed correctly. One drinker should serve about 50 to 80 birds under tropical conditions and it should be suspended so that its rim levels with the birds’ backs, and the height should be adjusted regularly as the birds grow. The water level should also remain shallow, about the depth of a thumbnail, so as to reduce spillage. Automatic bell drinkers should also be fitted with a ballast weight to keep them stable and minimise water wastage.

Nipple drinkers are a modern closed watering system commonly used in large commercial broiler and layer farms. Water is supplied through small nipples that release only a drop when the bird pecks at them. Because the water remains enclosed inside the pipes until it is consumed, the chances of contamination are greatly reduced. This system keeps the litter dry, improves bird health, reduces labour, and minimises water wastage.

A nipple drinking system should generally provide one nipple for every 10 to 12 birds. It requires an overhead header tank positioned about seven feet above the ground to create enough water pressure. The nipples should be spaced no more than 35 centimeter apart so that birds do not have to walk long distances to access water. As the birds grow, the height of the nipples should be adjusted so that they stretch their necks slightly upwards while drinking without lifting their feet off the floor. Farmers should also follow the manufacturer’s recommendations because nipple systems designed for broilers may differ from those used for layers.

Monitoring water consumption is an excellent management practice that many farmers overlook. Healthy chickens usually consume between 1.6 and 2 times as much water as the weight of feed they eat, although this varies with weather conditions, feed quality, and bird health.

A sudden increase or decrease in water intake may indicate a leaking water system, poor-quality feed, disease, or heat stress. In many cases, reduced water consumption is the earliest sign that something is wrong with the flock. Installing a simple water meter allows farmers to detect problems early and take corrective action before production is affected.

Every poultry farm should also have adequate water storage in case the main water supply is interrupted. A storage tank capable of supplying the flock for at least two days provides security during water shortages and helps maintain continuous production.

Investing in the right poultry watering equipment is an investment in the health and productivity of your flock. While bell drinkers remain a practical option for smaller farms, nipple drinkers offer superior hygiene, lower labour costs, and better overall performance for commercial production. Whichever system you choose, proper installation, regular maintenance, and a reliable supply of clean water are essential for raising healthy, productive, and profitable birds.

[Dr Messo is the company veterinarian, Kenchick]