Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Strategies for marketing your poultry

By Dr Watson Messo | May. 2, 2026
Success in poultry farming is not only about raising birds but also about selling consistently and profitably. [FILE]

Poultry farming continues to grow as the main source of affordable protein from eggs and chicken meat.

The sector’s growth is also fuelled by the fact that it requires relatively little land and can generate regular income for farmers.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Poultry Farming Poultry Farmers Chicken Rearing Chicken Business
.

Latest Stories

Atwoli: 12 per cent pay rise is general wage, not minimum wage
Atwoli: 12 per cent pay rise is general wage, not minimum wage
National
By Anne Atieno
52 mins ago
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
Education
By Okumu Modachi
52 mins ago
When systems are not trusted, agency finds another path
Opinion
By Joshua Wathanga
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mystery as parliament chef stabbed dead in Rongai
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 52 mins ago
Mystery as parliament chef stabbed dead in Rongai
Wanga at crossroads as political battles mounts
By Standard Team 52 mins ago
Wanga at crossroads as political battles mounts
Game of chess as titans scramble for Nyanza and Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 52 mins ago
Game of chess as titans scramble for Nyanza and Western
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
By Okumu Modachi 52 mins ago
AI tool targets 'ghost learners' in schools
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved