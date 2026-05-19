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How 300 containers were stolen from Mombasa port

By Willis Oketch | May. 19, 2026

A section of containers at the Port of Mombasa, March 3, 2025. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

At least 300 containers with an assortment of cargo were sneaked out of the Port of Mombasa in late 2025 and early this year before a duty of Sh500 million was paid.

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Related Topics

Mombasa Port Container Theft KRA Corruption Scandal Port Tax Evasion
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