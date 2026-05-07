KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance

Festus Shiasi of KCB RFC (centre) is tackled by Kabras RFC players during their Kenya Cup match at KCB Grounds, Ruaraka. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

KCB Rugby Club will be aiming to end Kabras Sugar RFC’s dominance when the two sides meet in the Kenya Cup final this Saturday at ASK Showground, Kakamega.

The bankers head into the clash with a clear target — to stop Kabras from winning a fifth straight Kenya Cup title. Kabras have ruled the competition in recent seasons, lifting the last four trophies and building a strong reputation as the team to beat in Kenyan rugby.