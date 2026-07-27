Matiang'i holds talks with top US diplomat Susan Burns

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Fred Matiang'i meets US Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns during talks on Kenya's development priorities and bilateral ties. [Courtesy]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Monday held talks with the United States' top diplomat in Kenya, Susan M. Burns, with discussions focusing on Kenya's development priorities and the aspirations of its people.

In a statement after the meeting, Matiang'i said the discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on a wide range of issues affecting the country.

"I appreciate Ms Burns' valuable insights during our engagement," he said.

Fred Matiang'i meets US Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns during talks on Kenya's development priorities and bilateral ties. [Courtesy]

Burns has been serving as the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Nairobi since August 25, 2025, making her Washington's highest-ranking diplomat in Kenya, pending the appointment of a substantive ambassador. A career diplomat, she has previously served in Uganda, Ghana, Nepal, Poland, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The meeting comes as Kenya and the United States continue to strengthen bilateral relations through cooperation in security, trade, governance, health and regional peace initiatives. The two countries have also maintained close collaboration on economic development, democratic governance and efforts to promote stability in the Horn of Africa.

Matiang'i has in recent months stepped up engagements with political, diplomatic and community leaders as speculation over his expected bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election gathers pace.

Neither Matiang'i nor the US Embassy disclosed whether the meeting yielded any specific agreements or commitments.