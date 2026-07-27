Kenya targets climate-smart school meals

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National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK) Chief Executive Officer Harun Yussuf. [Courtesy]

The government has launched a nationwide data collection exercise that will guide investments in clean cooking technologies for public learning institutions as part of efforts to expand the National School Meals Programme while advancing environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK), will gather school-specific information to support the rollout of climate-smart cooking technologies and develop Kenya's first National Investment Pipeline for institutional clean cooking.

Speaking during the National Sensitization Workshop on the Nationwide Data Collection Exercise for Institutional Clean Cooking and the Development of a National Investment Pipeline for Sustainable and Universal Climate-Smart School Meals, NACONEK Chief Executive Officer Harun Yussuf said school feeding remains one of the government's most important investments in human capital.

"A school meal is far more than a plate of food. It is an investment in education. It is an investment in health. It is an investment in equity. It is an investment in Kenya's future," Yussuf said.

The National School Meals Programme currently serves about 2.6 million learners, particularly in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), urban informal settlements and other vulnerable communities.

Yussuf noted that while Kenya has made significant progress in expanding access to clean cooking over the past decade, nearly 70 percent of the population still relies on traditional fuels such as firewood and charcoal.

He warned that the continued dependence on biomass poses serious health, environmental and economic challenges.

"This continued dependence has far-reaching implications for public health, environmental sustainability and climate resilience. Unless investment and implementation are significantly accelerated, Kenya, like many other African countries, is unlikely to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2030," he said.

He observed that beyond environmental degradation caused by large-scale biomass consumption, expenditure on cooking fuel accounts for a significant share of school operational budgets, diverting resources that could otherwise be invested in learning materials, infrastructure and other educational priorities.

Officials say expanding the school meals programme will require a complete transformation of how meals are prepared. Many public schools continue to rely on firewood, exposing cooks to harmful smoke, contributing to deforestation, increasing fuel costs and slowing meal preparation.

"By integrating sustainable cooking technologies with school feeding programmes, the government hopes to improve learning outcomes, safeguard the health of food handlers, reduce carbon emissions and create a resilient education system that benefits future generations," Yussuf added.

To support this transition, the government launched the Institutional Clean Cooking for Sustainable and Universal Climate-Smart School Meals Project, commissioned by President William Ruto in Garissa in February 2025.

The initiative is being implemented through the Ministry of Education under NACONEK's leadership and promotes cleaner technologies, including LPG-powered steam cooking systems, electricity, solar energy and other modern cooking solutions.

The programme has already piloted clean cooking technologies in 11 schools located in ASAL areas, while construction of an additional 13 school kitchens is underway across the country.

According to Yussuf, the pilot projects have recorded significant reductions in fuel consumption, improved kitchen efficiency, healthier working environments for food handlers, shorter cooking times and lower operational costs.

"The pilots have demonstrated significant reductions in fuel consumption, improved kitchen efficiency, healthier working environments for food handlers, reduced cooking time and lower operational costs," he said.

Construction is also underway on Kenya's first centralized institutional kitchen in Eldoret City, which is expected to prepare nutritious meals for more than 30,000 learners in densely populated urban settlements.

Director of Education Dr Elyas Abdi emphasized that the nationwide data collection exercise is a critical step because schools vary in enrolment, kitchen infrastructure, energy sources, water availability and cooking technologies.

The information collected will help determine appropriate technologies for each institution, estimate infrastructure requirements, prioritize implementation and guide financing decisions.

"The quality of the data we collect today will determine the quality of the investments we secure tomorrow," Dr Abdi said.

He urged Regional, County and Sub-County Directors of Education to ensure institutions provide complete and accurate information, saying the success of the programme depends on reliable data.

"The quality of the data we collect today will determine the quality of the investments we secure tomorrow. Every accurate assessment will bring us one step closer to transforming school meals across the country," he said.

The workshop brought together officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change, development partners, the private sector and education stakeholders.