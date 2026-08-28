Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Africa races online as experts warn of cyber skills gap

By David Njaaga | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Participants follow proceedings during the Africa Hackon Cybersecurity Summit 2026, where experts discussed cybersecurity skills and digital threats in Africa.

As African countries put more services online, cybersecurity experts are warning that the continent needs more researchers to keep pace with those targeting its digital systems.

Dr Bright Gameli Mawudor, founder of AfricaHackon Academy and a global cybersecurity strategist, said researchers need practical skills to understand how adversaries operate and help organisations protect themselves.

“You cannot protect yourself with just a theoretical stamp. That's why this conference is very, very practical,” Mawudor explained.

He spoke during the Africa Hackon Cybersecurity Summit 2026, which brought together cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, innovators and technology leaders for discussions on digital security in Africa.

“We are sharing hands-on skill sets, we're exchanging notes, we're sharing tools, we're sharing platforms,” Mawudor noted.

The approach is intended to help researchers apply what they learn in companies and government institutions rather than keeping cybersecurity knowledge in academic or theoretical settings.

“We want to make it easy for people who are coming here as researchers to go back and help the country, one company after the other, and also the governments,” Mawudor said.

He said cybersecurity requires cooperation between technical experts, researchers and people working in business.

“Security as a practice has so many different people in it, and so we all have something to learn from each other,” Mawudor observed.

The summit also seeks to bridge the cybersecurity research gap in Africa by exposing participants to emerging threats, security tools and techniques.

Mawudor said cybersecurity should not be left to technical experts alone, as businesses also have a role in protecting the systems and environments they operate.

The two-day summit is focused on practical skills and collaboration as African organisations expand their reliance on digital systems.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cyber Skills Cybersecurity AfricaHackon Academy Africa Hackon Cybersecurity Summit
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved