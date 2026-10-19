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Security heightened in Eldoret ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 19, 2026
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Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret where this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held. [File, Standard]

Security has been beefed up in Eldoret ahead of Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with additional police officers deployed to hotspots and enhanced traffic management measures put in place to ensure a smooth event.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan said security agencies had intensified patrols and strengthened coordination to guarantee the national celebrations proceed in a safe, orderly and peaceful environment.

He said the security arrangements covered the stadium, designated parking areas, accommodation facilities, critical installations and other locations expected to attract large crowds.

“The national celebration does not give anyone immunity from the law. Anyone who engages in criminal activity, threatens public safety or disrupts peace will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Hassan said.

Motorists and visitors have been urged to follow instructions from traffic officers, observe road signs and cooperate with security personnel to ease movement within the city.

National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and National Youth Service personnel will help guide members of the public, particularly during and after the ceremonial marchpast.

Uniformed police officers, plain-clothes officers and traffic police will also be deployed to secure the stadium and its environs.

At the same time, the Regional Commissioner said patrols would continue before, during and after the celebrations, with additional personnel assigned to identified security hotspots to facilitate a swift response to any incidents.

Security arrangements at hotels and other accommodation facilities have also been strengthened, with support from neighbouring counties.

The regional commissioner warned individuals planning to take advantage of the national event to engage in criminal activities that they would face firm and lawful action.

The government, he said, would sustain intelligence-led and coordinated operations in areas affected by banditry and violence, targeting perpetrators as well as individuals who finance or facilitate criminal activities.

“There can be no meaningful development without security. Security is the foundation of peace, investment, trade and prosperity. Education and the delivery of public services depend on it,” Hassan added.

He emphasised the need for cooperation among security agencies, government administrators, local leaders and members of the public to consolidate the peace gains recorded so far.

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Related Topics

Kipchoge Keino Stadium Mashujaa Day 2026 Security In Eldoret
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