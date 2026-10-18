Kipchoge Keino Stadium races against time for Mashujaa Day

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Military officers do dress rehersal at Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of Mashujaa Day celebration on October 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

Preparations for the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations are gathering momentum in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, with the redevelopment of Kipchoge Keino Stadium nearing completion ahead of the national event scheduled for Tuesday, October 20.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, who inspected the ongoing works, said the upgraded facility would provide a modern venue for the celebrations, which will be jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties in a historic first.

The 15,043-seater stadium is expected to strengthen Eldoret’s reputation as the City of Champions while expanding Kenya’s capacity to host major sporting events and nurturing talent in athletics, the arts and other disciplines.

“The upgraded 15,043-seater stadium will provide a modern venue for athletes and artists to train, compete and showcase their talents,” Koskei said. Contractors do final touches on the seats at Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of Mashujaa Day celebration on October 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

He added that beyond the national celebrations, the facility would create opportunities for young people to develop their abilities and build livelihoods through sports and the creative arts.

The preparations extend beyond the stadium, with the government coordinating infrastructure, road, energy and other supporting projects across the three counties ahead of the week-long activities culminating in Mashujaa Day.

The Chief of the Defence Forces has also conducted a dress rehearsal as security agencies and other stakeholders finalise arrangements for the national event.

Meanwhile, the Eldoret National Polytechnic has been hosting the Mashujaa Day 2026 Thematic Week, bringing together government agencies, professionals and other stakeholders to discuss this year’s focus areas: security, sports and the economy.

The exhibitions and panel discussions provide a platform for public engagement on government programmes, development priorities and the role of different sectors in national transformation.

While officiating as chief guest, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the joint hosting arrangement recognised shared development aspirations beyond county boundaries.

Final touches on the seats at Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of Mashujaa Day celebration on October 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

He noted that the celebrations offered an opportunity to accelerate infrastructure development, improve public facilities, stimulate local economies, create jobs and bring government services closer to citizens.

“The principle is simple: National celebrations may last for a day, but the development legacy must endure for generations to come,” Omollo said.

Under the security theme, discussions have focused on community policing, public trust, police reforms and coordination among security agencies.

On October 15, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat reaffirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to working with communities and other stakeholders to strengthen public safety.

The economic discussions have highlighted the importance of planning, resource allocation and monitoring development programmes to ensure public investments translate into tangible benefits.

Second Left, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei lead a team of government officials to inspect the progress of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet ahead of Mashujaa day on October 17, 2026. [Courtesy]

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi cited the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret, expected to deliver 2,000 homes alongside social amenities, as an example of initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities.

Sports will also feature prominently in the celebrations, reflecting the region’s longstanding association with athletics and its contribution to Kenya’s international sporting success.

The broader programme seeks to use sport and cultural activities to promote peace, cohesion and interaction among communities, including areas that have experienced security challenges in the Kerio Valley.

Artists, cultural performers and school groups from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet have been rehearsing under the coordination of the Permanent Presidential Music Commission, showcasing the region’s cultural diversity ahead of the celebrations.