Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

GSU officers forcefully occupy Moi land

By Standard Correspondent | Oct. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

GSU officers have occupied private property near the Eldoret State Lodge owned by the family of former President Daniel arap Moi. 

General Service Unit (GSU) officers have occupied a prime property owned by the family of Kenya’s second President, the late Daniel arap Moi, near the Eldoret State Lodge.

The property, registered as Eldoret Municipality/Block 8/62, was invaded Friday afternoon after what those in the know claim was an order from State house to evict current occupants.

Lawyer Moses Mutisya of Gordon Ogola and Associates, who represents the Moi family and Willowdale Investments Limited, said GSU officers ordered caretakers at the property to vacate.

Mutisya said that upon making inquiries, he was informed by the officers that they were acting on firm instructions to enforce the directive.

By Saturday afternoon, occupants had moved out of the property, according to the lawyer.

The parcel is strategically located near the main entrance to the State Lodge.

The area around the State Lodge was under tight security yesterday, with only government officials reportedly allowed to use roads leading to the protected area.

Photographs obtained by The Standard showed deserted premises within the property.

Mutisya, who spent much of the midmorning and afternoon at the property, said his pleas to stop the occupation were brushed aside.

He described the alleged occupation as unlawful and demanded immediate redress, warning that the owners would take legal action if the matter were not resolved.

Efforts to get a comment from the Government Spokesman Charles Owino were futile as he neither picked calls nor replied to text messages.

The advocate said caretakers were shocked when GSU officers later informed them that they were occupying government property.

“The said officers entered the property unlawfully and informed the caretakers of our client that a senior government official had directed that all adjoining properties to the State Lodge be vacated immediately,” Mutisya said during a media briefing in Eldoret.

He added: “My client has been in occupation of the property since 1996 and had a title to that effect.”

Some cows, which Mutisya said did not belong to his client, were seen grazing on the disputed property.

“We are hereby demanding that this injustice be remedied, failure to which we will take appropriate legal action,” he said.

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged eviction was linked to a land dispute or a security measure. However, the owners, through their lawyer, maintained that they had documents proving ownership of the property.

Mutisya said the land had not been the subject of any dispute for nearly three decades and that no eviction notice had been issued before the officers moved in.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Eldoret State Lodge Daniel Arap Moi Moi Land Invasion Moi Family Land
.

Latest Stories

The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
15 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Politics
By Prestone Murunga
15 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
Politics
By Irene Githinji
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
By Eunice Omollo 15 mins ago
A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 mins ago
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
By Prestone Murunga 15 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
By Irene Githinji 15 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved