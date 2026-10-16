President Ruto's meeting in Sigor aborts after residents hurl bottles, stones

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A screenshot of a water bottle flying above security officers as locals scampered for safety. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

A development meeting convened by President William Ruto in Sigor, West Pokot County, has ended prematurely after rival political factions disrupted the rally, throwing stones, soil and water bottles at leaders addressing the gathering.

The Friday chaos forced President Ruto to descend from the top of his vehicle, where he had been addressing residents, as the situation deteriorated and attendees scrambled for safety.

The public address meeting was cut short before several leaders could address the gathering, with rival groups heckling speakers and disrupting proceedings.

The tension escalated when local leaders were invited to address the crowd, with Governor Simon Kachapin becoming the first to face heckling, followed by Senator Julius Murgor, Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai and Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong.

The situation worsened when Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who is eyeing the West Pokot gubernatorial seat, was invited to speak.

Some residents began hurling water bottles, soil and stones at him, forcing him to cut short his address as the hostile crowd continued to disrupt the meeting.

The presidential rally subsequently ended abruptly, with leaders and members of the public fleeing the scene amid fears for their safety.

The chaos came against the backdrop of heightened political tensions in Sigor, where rival groups allied to MP Peter Lochakapong and Pkosing reportedly clashed overnight and early Friday morning, before the President's arrival.

The clashes allegedly left one person dead and several others critically injured.

The incident overshadowed the President's development tour of the area, raising concerns about escalating political rivalry and security during public gatherings in the county.