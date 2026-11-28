From a teacher and sugarcane farmer to one of the pioneer governors who ushered in Kenya’s devolved system of government in 2013, former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s journey embodied the promise of social mobility through politics.
Yethis dramatic fall demonstrates how quickly political influence can collapse when public leadership becomes entangled in controversy, corruption allegations and criminal accountability.
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