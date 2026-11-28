Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his sentencing over Sharon Otieno's murder at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

From a teacher and sugarcane farmer to one of the pioneer governors who ushered in Kenya’s devolved system of government in 2013, former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s journey embodied the promise of social mobility through politics.

Yet his dramatic fall demonstrates how quickly political influence can collapse when public leadership becomes entangled in controversy, corruption allegations and criminal accountability.