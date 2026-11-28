Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. [AFP]

The name Jensen Huang may not mean much to many ordinary Kenyans, but his business achievements are difficult to ignore. He is the co-founder of Nvidia, the American technology company that is one of the most powerful players in the global artificial intelligence revolution. His company has become a corporate empire worth trillions of dollars.

Huang is a man of extraordinary intelligence and entrepreneurial ambition. He helped build a technological empire that is changing the world. But his remarkable corporate career was cut short by a personal scandal.