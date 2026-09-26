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Ngunjiri calls for peaceful politics ahead of Farmers Party launch

By Ann Njoroge | Sep. 26, 2026
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Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri during an interview on Spice FM on April 23, 2025. [File, Standard]

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has called on all political leaders to embrace peaceful and respectful politics ahead of the launch of the Farmers Party in Nakuru on Saturday.

Ngunjiri, who is the party leader for the Farmers Party, said People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua will be the chief guest at the event, which is expected to bring together several opposition leaders.

The launch, scheduled for today, will also coincide with the opening of the party’s branch offices in Nakuru County. Ngunjiri urged residents to maintain peace and turn up for the event, saying it will provide an opportunity for members of the public to interact directly with political leaders and get the opportunity to hear from them.

He said the Farmers Party was not exclusively for people engaged in agriculture but would represent Kenyans across different sectors and professions.

“The farming sector is the backbone of our country. Unfortunately, maize farmers in Kitale, Eldoret and other areas have incurred losses, threatening food security in the country. This is among the key issues that we will address,” Ngunjiri said.

He criticised the ongoing maize import arrangement involving Zambia, arguing that the government should have prioritised local farmers and their organisations as the country seeks to address the maize shortage.

His remarks come amid scrutiny over an arrangement for 540,000 tonnes of maize from Zambia that has been linked to a Sh26 billion figure in recent reports. The deal involves a private Kenyan company, with questions raised over the selection of the importer and the structure of the arrangement.

“There is no doubt that there are some individuals in the Government who are planning to benefit from the maize deal and satisfy their personal needs while small-scale farmers are suffering,” Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri further urged politicians to be careful with their language and the information they share with the members of the public, warning that inflammatory remarks could undermine public confidence in the country’s electoral processes.

He criticised remarks attributed to former President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the outcome of the 2022 General Election, saying such statements could raise questions about the credibility of elections.

The Farmers Party leader also called on political leaders to avoid insults and embrace respectful political discourse, saying leaders should set a good example for young people and future generations. He also noted that political and economic development would have little meaning without peace and goodwill among Kenyans.

The Nakuru event comes as political parties and leaders intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

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Related Topics

Kimani Ngunjiri Farmers Party Elections 2027 Nakuru Politics
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