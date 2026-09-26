Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Inside Ruto's bag of goodies in his coast tour

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto together with former Taita Taveta governor Granton Sambola, Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Taita Taveta governor Andrew Mwadime and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during the Presidents coast region tour. [PCS]

President William Ruto today began his eight-day tour of the coastal region with a host of promises and bag of goodies.

Ruto started his day in Taita-Taveta County, where he said that the government would invest Sh2 billion in Affordable Housing Programme to build hostels for 5,000 university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students.

He laid the foundation stone for the Sh145 million student hostels at Wumingu Technical & Vocational College adding that the government will also provide 340 beds.

Ruto promised to have the road from Wundanyi town to the college tarmacked and ensure reliable access to water and electricity for the institution and the local community.

He inspected the construction of the 57km Bura-Mto Mwagodi road, a vital project that he said had stalled for nearly a decade.

The road project which will cost Sh2 billion will connect Wundanyi to the Voi-Taveta-Holili highway, opening up the highlands to greater economic opportunities.

The President said that the government would invest a further Sh15 billion to upgrade the road network across Taita-Taveta County, strengthening connectivity and mobility.

He will also tour Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River and Lamu counties and top of the agenda will be the issuance of 200,000 title deeds and the ground breaking of the new refinery in Lamu which will be done with the Dangote Group valued at Sh2 trillion.

The issuance of title deeds has been a key item of agenda for the Ruto administration as it seeks to resolve squatter and land ownership problems in the region; Ruto said that he plans to issue 500,000 land ownership documents.

Residents from Mwatate and Voi constituencies 31,318 title deeds. In Kwale County, 94,175 beneficiaries will be drawn from Lunga Lunga, Msambweni and Kinango constituencies.

In Kilifi County, 36,826 title deeds will be issued to the residents of Kaloleni, Rabai, Ganze, Kilifi South and Malindi constituencies.

Mombasa County will see the issuance of 4,360 title deeds and a further 22,770 title deeds will be distributed in Lamu and Tana River counties.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ruto's coast tour Ruto's development tour Dangote Lamu Refinery Investment Lamu refinery groundbreaking
.

Latest Stories

Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
National
By Jackline Inyanji
17 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
17 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
Politics
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 17 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
By Gitobu Imanyara 17 mins ago
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
By Barrack Muluka 17 mins ago
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 17 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved