Inside Ruto's bag of goodies in his coast tour

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President William Ruto together with former Taita Taveta governor Granton Sambola, Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Taita Taveta governor Andrew Mwadime and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during the Presidents coast region tour. [PCS]

President William Ruto today began his eight-day tour of the coastal region with a host of promises and bag of goodies.

Ruto started his day in Taita-Taveta County, where he said that the government would invest Sh2 billion in Affordable Housing Programme to build hostels for 5,000 university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students.

He laid the foundation stone for the Sh145 million student hostels at Wumingu Technical & Vocational College adding that the government will also provide 340 beds.

Ruto promised to have the road from Wundanyi town to the college tarmacked and ensure reliable access to water and electricity for the institution and the local community.

He inspected the construction of the 57km Bura-Mto Mwagodi road, a vital project that he said had stalled for nearly a decade.

The road project which will cost Sh2 billion will connect Wundanyi to the Voi-Taveta-Holili highway, opening up the highlands to greater economic opportunities.

The President said that the government would invest a further Sh15 billion to upgrade the road network across Taita-Taveta County, strengthening connectivity and mobility.

He will also tour Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River and Lamu counties and top of the agenda will be the issuance of 200,000 title deeds and the ground breaking of the new refinery in Lamu which will be done with the Dangote Group valued at Sh2 trillion.

The issuance of title deeds has been a key item of agenda for the Ruto administration as it seeks to resolve squatter and land ownership problems in the region; Ruto said that he plans to issue 500,000 land ownership documents.

Residents from Mwatate and Voi constituencies 31,318 title deeds. In Kwale County, 94,175 beneficiaries will be drawn from Lunga Lunga, Msambweni and Kinango constituencies.

In Kilifi County, 36,826 title deeds will be issued to the residents of Kaloleni, Rabai, Ganze, Kilifi South and Malindi constituencies.

Mombasa County will see the issuance of 4,360 title deeds and a further 22,770 title deeds will be distributed in Lamu and Tana River counties.