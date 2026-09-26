Killer police web: Inside the deadly squad linked to Mbobu and Mutiso killings

When lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was assassinated, the story of his debts and dalliance with informal lenders took the mainstream media and social media by storm. Fingers were pointed, accusations made, and denials made. The police sought to find out whether the cold-blooded killing was related to what he owed his debtors.

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