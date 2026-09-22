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NCIC urges Kenyans to shun political divisions ahead of 2027 polls

By Ann Njoroge | Sep. 22, 2026
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NCIC Chairman Kepha Nyamweya during the national stakeholders conference on peaceful 2027 General Election in Nairobi on September 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has urged Kenyans to shun political divisions and maintain peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the International Day of Peace celebrations, NCIC Commissioner Joseph Nguyo urged the public to protect their neighbors and not to allow political differences to divide communities and cause violence.

“We are one people and one nation. Politics come and go, but we as members of the public live and coexist together. We should refuse to be separated,” said Nguyo.

He said this year’s International Day of Peace theme, “Invest in Peace for Everyone, Everywhere, Everyday,” should encourage Kenyans to reject violence before, during and after the 2027 General Election.

Nguyo said the commission had developed a roadmap dubbed Uchaguzi Bila Noma, which seeks to promote peaceful elections through coordinated civic education, conflict prevention and management of hate speech.

He urged politicians and members of the public to protect Kenya’s progress in building a culture of peaceful elections, warning that ethnic mobilisation, hate speech, misinformation and violence remain threats to national cohesion.

The commissioner also highlighted the role of young people in promoting peace, saying that NCIC had established more than 1,000 Amani Clubs in schools. The clubs provide young people with spaces to learn about peace, diversity, dialogue and responsible citizenship.

Nguyo said political differences should not turn Kenyans into enemies, urging citizens to respect divergent political views while maintaining peaceful relationships within their communities.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika challenged Kenyans to consider the kind of country they are building for future generations many years to come from now.

“Peace is more than the absence of war. It is the freedom to disagree without becoming enemies,” she said.

Kihika urged Kenyans to feel free to hold different political opinions and vote differently while continuing to coexist as neighbors. She called on voters to scrutinize leaders based on their records rather than ethnicity as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

“We must refuse to allow political competition to become a competition in hatred,” she said.

The governor also challenged NCIC to take action against individuals who spread hate speech and use ethnicity to incite Kenyans against one another, rather than waiting until violence occurs before intervening. Shea urged Kenyans to make peace an integral part of the country’s democratic culture.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Political Divisions NCIC 2027 General Election International Day of Peace
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