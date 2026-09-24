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Samburu MCA raises concern over livestock deaths during security operation

By Bruno Mutunga | Sep. 24, 2026
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Residents of Losea, Samburu County, count losses after their livestock was killed during a security operation. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Residents of Losea in Samburu East have raised concerns over the killing of livestock during an ongoing security operation in the area, alleging that government security personnel have shot and killed more than 100 animals.

The livestock reportedly includes cows, donkeys, sheep and goats belonging to residents in different parts of the operation area. The residents say the loss of their animals has compounded the challenges facing communities already affected by insecurity.

Samburu East Member of County Assembly (MCA) Kelvin Lemantan said the manner in which the security operation is being conducted is causing concern among residents, particularly because innocent civilians and their property are allegedly being affected.

Residents of Losea, Samburu County, count losses after their livestock was killed during a security operation. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Lemantan said security forces should focus on suspected criminals rather than ordinary residents and their livestock. According to the MCA, some of the criminals believed to be responsible for insecurity in the region have already fled the targeted areas, leaving innocent residents exposed to the consequences of the operation.

“The operation should be conducted in a way that protects innocent people and their property,” Lemantan said, calling for a review of the ongoing security operation.

He said elders and peace actors in Samburu East have played a role in efforts to restore security and have managed to recover government weapons that were reportedly stolen from the Lowoshigare area of Losea earlier this month.

Lemantan claimed that the individuals suspected of taking the weapons originated from Kipsing in Isiolo County and later crossed into Samburu in an attempt to evade security authorities. He described the suspects as known criminals and said local elders had already provided security agencies with information about the suspects, including their names, telephone numbers and alleged locations.

The MCA urged security agencies to use the information provided by community elders and peace actors to identify and pursue the actual suspects while ensuring that innocent residents are not subjected to unnecessary losses.

He further called for justice and accountability during the operation, saying the reported deaths of more than 100 livestock should be investigated and addressed.

Lemantan also appealed to the political leadership in Isiolo County, including the governor, senator, woman representative, Members of Parliament and MCAs, to take responsibility for the welfare of Isiolo residents living in Samburu East, particularly those from Waso Ward.

He urged the leaders to work with the affected communities and, with immediate effect, facilitate the movement of livestock belonging to Isiolo residents back to Isiolo County to protect them from further losses.

The concerns come as security agencies continue operations aimed at addressing insecurity in the region. Residents are now calling for a security approach that targets suspected criminals while safeguarding civilians, their livelihoods and property.

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Related Topics

Samburu Livestock Killings Samburu East Insecurity Samburu County Samburu Security Operation
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