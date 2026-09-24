Police arrest suspect behind illicit liquor trade in Maragua

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Police seize suspected counterfeit liquor and arrest a bar owner during a crackdown in Maragua, Murang’a County. [Courtesy]

Manufacturers masquerading as having been approved by KEBS and KRA have been netted across the Mt Kenya region; in Murang’a, a trader was netted with assorted alcoholic drinks.

In Maragua, a businessman operating a bar was traced to his house with several assorted counterfeit liquor brands by the police during an early morning operation.

The raid was conducted amid growing concern over the circulation of unlicensed and substandard alcoholic products in the country.

In an operation linked to betrayal by his allies, the police raided the liquor outlet and the suspect’s home in search of the counterfeits.

A resident said that some of the security officers were aware of the illicit business as they collected the protection fee on a weekly basis, with Murang’a listed among the counties flooded with the illicit liquor.

“The illicit brewers had a connection with the law enforcers and threatened all in the locality, as he was allowed to continue with his business as those who leaked information received threats,” said a resident who sought anonymity.

Led by the County Administration Police Service Commander Pauline Njeri, the operation targeted a local bar and a nearby residential house following information from residents about suspected illegal alcohol trade among other activities.

The seized alcoholic brands were Chrome and Kenya Cane, alongside other assorted drinks whose authenticity will be subjected to further examination.

She said the crackdown followed information that a man had been admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming alcohol purchased from the bar.

“We have seized various brands which we suspect are being manufactured here. The area where the brews were stored is very dirty and unhygienic to keep something which is consumed by people,” said Njeri.

The police said the suspect would face charges once the investigations are completed.

She said officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) would assist in verifying the authenticity of tax stamps and standards marks on the seized products.

“We have arrested the owner of the bar as we engage officers from KRA and KEBS to ascertain if the stamps on the alcohol confiscated are genuine or fake,” she said.

Investigations further revealed that the bar operated without a valid liquor licence from the Murang’a County Government, raising concerns about weaknesses in the licensing and monitoring of alcohol outlets. Crackdowns on illicit liquor have been conducted in Nyeri, Kiambu, among other counties within the Mt Kenya region.