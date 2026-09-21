EACC launches grassroots campaign to boost accountability, integrity

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Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku during the launch of EACC Mashinani Initiative at the Maasai Technical on September 21, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a five-day grassroots campaign targeting public institutions, communities and young people in Kajiado County to strengthen accountability and integrity.

The commission said it has conducted 41 systems reviews in ministries, departments, agencies and counties, as well as 17 county government-led corruption risk assessments and 403 random and targeted integrity tests in public institutions.

Speaking during the launch of the EACC Mashinani programme in Kajiado, EACC Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru said they had identified the politicisation and ethnicisation of the war against corruption, slow judicial processes, budget constraints, interference with witnesses and destruction of evidence as some of the challenges hampering its work.

“We have cited rapidly evolving technology, including cryptocurrency and virtual assets, as presenting new challenges in corruption investigations,” Dr Muiru said.

She said the EACC had filed 133 asset recovery suits valued at Sh25.71 billion over the last three years and recovered illegally acquired and unexplained assets worth Sh7.4 billion.

“The commission also reported 72 convictions, while its prevention efforts had averted losses amounting to Sh10.74 billion through disruptions,” she said.

EACC Director in charge of Field Services Jackson Mue said the Mashinani initiative, which runs from September 21 to 25, would involve town-hall meetings, public caravan outreach, corruption-reporting sessions and sensitisation of public officials and community groups.

The campaign is intended to bring anti-corruption education closer to citizens while allowing communities to identify and raise concerns over corruption risks affecting service delivery.

“The programme will bring together national and county government officials, community leaders, public service providers, civil society organisations, security agencies and media practitioners,” Mue said.

He announced that Members of the County Assembly, County Executive staff and heads of departments would undergo sensitisation on ethics, integrity and corruption prevention.

“A major focus will be on young people, with EACC planning sensitisation programmes targeting out-of-school youth, faith-based youth groups and trainees in eight Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres across the county,” Mue said.

The commission will also hold a Campus Edition at UMMA University, where students and student leaders will be engaged on ethical leadership, accountability and their role in fighting corruption.

“Our programme will additionally provide an avenue for residents to report suspected corruption and for the commission to identify emerging corruption trends and integrity challenges in the county,” Mue said.

The anti-graft agency said it was also prioritising the monitoring of capital-intensive public projects, tackling bribery at service-delivery points and recovering corruptly acquired and unexplained assets.

The commission urged citizens to participate actively in governance by monitoring public programmes, contributing to budget and legislative processes and demanding accountability from public institutions.

“Members of the public should uphold the rule of law and report acts of corruption to EACC or any other institution that can conclusively deal with such cases,” Mue said.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku, who attended the launch, urged the commission to operate freely while conducting investigations and public education activities in the county.

“As Kajiado leaders, we welcome you. As we join hands in fighting corruption, we will succeed,” Lenku said.

Kajiado County Commissioner Michael Yator called on public officers to uphold integrity, ethical conduct, impartiality and professionalism.

He also urged the media and civil society organisations to strengthen their watchdog role in promoting transparency and accountability.