EACC pushes for digital overhaul to tighten anti-corruption fight

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EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud speaking during the 38th NCAJ Council Meeting held in Mombasa.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called for accelerated digital transformation across public institutions, arguing that the adoption of technology is critical to sealing corruption loopholes, improving transparency and strengthening accountability in Kenya's public sector.

Speaking during the 38th National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Council Meeting, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said digital systems should become central to the operations of justice sector institutions as the country seeks to improve the detection, investigation and prosecution of corruption cases.

"Technology is now the biggest enabler for corruption prevention, law enforcement and transparency. For justice sector agencies, secure digital systems should no longer be optional, but a key component of our day-to-day functions," said Mohamud.

He noted that digital transformation presents an opportunity to enhance collaboration among justice sector agencies by enabling the secure and real-time exchange of intelligence and evidence, coordinated investigations and prosecutions, and stronger electronic evidence management.

Mohamud urged institutions to integrate their information systems to eliminate inefficiencies and improve the speed and effectiveness of handling corruption cases.

He further advocated for the adoption of advanced technologies, including data analytics and artificial intelligence, to detect conflicts of interest, identify procurement irregularities, analyse suspicious payment patterns and uncover beneficial ownership networks linked to corruption.

According to the EACC boss, the deployment of emerging technologies must be accompanied by sustained investment in digital investigations, cyber security, forensic capabilities, artificial intelligence and digital ethics to ensure officers are equipped to tackle increasingly sophisticated corruption schemes.

He also emphasised the need for robust governance frameworks that safeguard privacy, uphold due process and ensure technology complements rather than replaces professional judgment.

The remarks came as the justice sector unveiled key digital reform instruments, including the Justice Sector ICT Policy and Action Plan, aimed at accelerating the digitisation of services and improving coordination among institutions.

Launching the reforms, Chief Justice Martha Koome said stronger collaboration across justice sector agencies was essential because the public interacts with the justice system as a single chain rather than as individual institutions.

"The public experiences the justice system as one interconnected chain, not separate institutions, and weaknesses in one link undermine confidence in the whole system," she said.

Koome added that the reforms would strengthen public confidence in the rule of law, expand access to justice and support the delivery of a more people-centred justice system.

The launch of the ICT policy and action plan marks a significant milestone in the ongoing digitisation of Kenya's justice sector, with stakeholders expressing optimism that technology-driven reforms will improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in the administration of justice while reinforcing the country's fight against corruption.