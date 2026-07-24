EACC recovers public assets worth Sh126m in Western Kenya anti-graft milestone

Integrity Centre, EACC headquarters in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Public assets worth more than Sh126 million have been recovered by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after investigations uncovered their illegal acquisition by private individuals in Bungoma, Kakamega and Busia counties.

The recovered assets include government houses, public land reserved for housing and education, and parcels earmarked for State institutions.