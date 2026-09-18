Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Thirty-seven suspected illegal miners die in custody in Nigeria

By AFP | Sep. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The governor of a central Nigerian state said 37 people suspected of being illegal miners died early Thursday while in the custody of the west African country's civil defence corps.

Police earlier said they have launched an investigation into the deaths in Niger state, which the civil defence blamed on disease but an intelligence report suggested was due to overcrowding and poor ventilation instead.

Niger state -- which is more than twice the size of Belgium -- is rich in minerals and attracts thousands of artisanal miners, most of them lured by the hope of striking gold.

"This morning we woke up to the news that about 37 persons died in the custody of the civil defence here in Minna," Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago told reporters at a news conference in the state capital broadcast by Nigeria's TVC News television.

"It's so sad, it's so tragic," he said, adding that a committee of inquiry into the deaths had been set up and had already started work.

The governor declared three days of mourning and postponed the start of campaigning for elections due in January.

The mass deaths reportedly triggered protests by "groups of miners and sympathisers" in Minna, where cars and other belongings were damaged, according to the intelligence report seen by AFP.

Those who died were in the care of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which partners with the police to protect lives, critical national assets and infrastructure.

A 40-second video shared online showed bodies of dozens of young men clad only in shorts, most of whom appeared to be teenagers, sprawling on the ground out in the open.

Volunteers wearing gloves are seen standing over them, while veiled women try to identify the bodies of their relatives. Voices shouting curses on those responsible can be heard in the background.

'Overcrowding and inadequate ventilation'

Following the discovery, the Niger state police chief "ordered the immediate commencement of investigation into the unfortunate death of suspected illegal miners while in the detention facility of the NSCDC", police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement.

The civil defence said it had rounded up "scores of suspected illegal miners" on Tuesday and Wednesday,

"However, in the early hours of 17th September, 2026, scores of the detained suspects were found dead, following a suspected outbreak of disease."

But according to the intelligence report, "preliminary information suggests the fatalities may have resulted from overcrowding and inadequate ventilation within a detention facility."

The scramble for gold reserves dug up in illegal mines in Niger state is also fuelling violence by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, according to officials and experts.

The gangs tax the miners and demand a cut from the extracted ore as a levy to allow them access to the pits.

Most of the illegally mined gold is smuggled out to the United Arab Emirates, from where it is laundered into the global supply chain in Europe, the United States, Asia and South Africa, according to a 2024 SwissAid report.

Apart from gold, Niger State sits on deposits of other valuable minerals including tantalite, copper and lithium, in strong demand for use in electric vehicles and clean energy technology.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nigeria mine accident Niger district gold mines
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
1 hr ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved