Court orders woman to allow governor access to child as her urgent case fails

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai. [File]

A court has ordered a woman to allow Kericho Governor Erick Mutai access to their daughter, even as a separate court declined to fast-track her application seeking Sh200,000 monthly support from the governor.

The orders have emerged from two separate court cases involving the governor and the woman over the care, maintenance and access to their daughter, identified in court documents as G.C.