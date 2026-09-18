New genes: Why we should allow Burundians to stay put

There is a woman who took the microphone at Bunge la Mwananchi – Jacaranda Grounds and left me in stitches. She addressed President William Ruto saying she got her youngest child with a Burundian man, so nobody should chase them away because her child will remain without a father. She even claimed she has children with Nigerians, Somalis, Tanzanians and Sudanese.
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