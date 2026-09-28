Gachagua: Some opposition candidates are 'a little bit slippery'

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

The former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has urged united opposition candidates eyeing the presidency to give unconditional and public commitment to support the person they all settle on.

Gachagua said he has repeatedly told those interested to vie to make similar commitment though he described some as ‘a little bit slippery’ and sometimes he has some doubt of them fighting to the end.