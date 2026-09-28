Samburu residents want police to account for livestock killed in banditry operation

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Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit and residents at the Losesia grazing area where livestock was killed by police officers. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Residents of Samburu East have petitioned the National Assembly to summon Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to explain the loss of 517 livestock during a security operation in Waso ward.

The September 19 operation, which was to tame cases of banditry and cattle rustling, involved General Service Unit (GSU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

During the operation, officers allegedly shot and killed 415 goats and 102 cattle belonging to the Lekilwai, Lekalantula, Lesurmaat, Laigwanani and Lolpuranai families. “They also shot and wounded two residents at Losesia and Nolng’erdeed between September 19 and 21.”

The residents want the National Assembly to summon Kanja, GSU and ASTU commandants to account for the authorisation, command structure and rules of engagement governing the operation.

They are also seeking an independent investigation into the conduct of the operation and the circumstances under which civilian livestock was allegedly targeted and residents shot. “The Assembly should also direct full and prompt compensation to all families verified to have lost livestock or suffered injury in the operation.”

Further, they want Parliament to recommend disciplinary or legal action against officers found to have acted unlawfully.

The group has also urged the Assembly to demand a report from the National Police Service on measures to ensure future security operations in pastoralist areas distinguish between organised criminal actors and innocent residents.

The petitioners cited Samburu East MCA Kelvin Lemantan, who they said publicly said suspected criminals targeted in the operation had already fled the area.

Lemantan added that innocent civilians and their property instead bore the consequences as officers turned on them, according to the petition.

Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi also raised the matter in the Senate on September 24, demanding an explanation and authorities to account for the losses.

However, the residents said no independent investigation, public accounting or compensation framework had been instituted over the losses suffered by affected families. “Cattle rustling is perpetrated by organised, armed criminal networks and the same is distinct from the ordinary pastoralist families, women and children who depend on livestock for their livelihoods.”

They said livestock formed the primary economic base of Samburu pastoralists, serving as savings, insurance, dowry and a source of school fees and medical care. “The wholesale destruction of livestock is economically equivalent to the looting of a community’s collective savings.”

They accused security agencies of acting contrary to professionalism, discipline and human rights standards, citing the Minority and Marginalised Populations Policy 2025, which recognises pastoralist communities as requiring state protection of their livelihoods and economic base.