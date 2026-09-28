South Myanmar floods, landslides kill 8: rescue worker

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Residents navigate floodwaters and heavy rain in Bang Kapi district in Bangkok on September 28, 2026. [AFP]

Heavy floods and landslides in southern Myanmar have killed at least eight people, with up to 30 still missing, a local rescue worker said on Monday.

Myanmar's southernmost Tanintharyi region has been hit by heavy rains since Friday night, part of an intense weather system also hitting neighbouring Thailand and flooding Bangkok over the weekend.

"We have recovered eight bodies while between 20 to 30 people are missing" in Tanintharyi's Launglon township, said Hein Htet of the local volunteer group People's Administration Team.

He said three of the recovered bodies were teenagers who had gathered at a local monastery on Sunday but were swept away by a landslide that hit their village, burying 18 buildings.

"There are still people and villages in the danger zone with continued rainfall," he said.

Authorities have not yet released any official toll in a country where a civil war complicates aid efforts.

The conflict often makes even the scale of natural disasters hard for humanitarian organisations to judge.

"We are inundated not only with the scale of the flood but also with the lack of resources. This is a natural disaster in the conflict area," said Hein Htet.

Myo Min, chair of the volunteer Dawei Zabuthiri Emergency Medical Service, said some villages had become accessible only by foot, and aid teams had found hundreds of residents displaced from homes to monastery shelters.

"Rescue workers have not yet been able to fully manage the entire disaster area," he told AFP by phone.

He also said he expected a death toll between seven and 10 people, with 20 to 30 missing.

Myanmar, a country of 51 million people, ranks among the 10 nations most vulnerable to climate change, according to non-profit Germanwatch.

It has also suffered from dramatic aid cutbacks following US President Donald Trump's decision to slash Washington's humanitarian budget.

In Thailand, the capital Bangkok declared a flood disaster over the weekend after almost 48 hours of heavy rain left homes, shops and roads waterlogged.