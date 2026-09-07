Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police seize Sh10 million bhang in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Anti-narcotics unit officers nabs bhang during a sting operation along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road in Naivasha, on September 7, 2026. [Antony Gitonga, Standard

The anti-narcotics unit has recovered bhang worth more than Sh10 million during a sting operation along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

During the operation near Mai Mahiu in Naivasha, the officers arrested three suspects who were unloading and repackaging the bhang.

The recovery comes a couple of weeks after officers from NACADA and the anti-narcotics unit recovered another haul of bhang that was en route to Nairobi from Kisii.

In the latest incident, the suspects were offloading the haul into a home along the busy road when police arrested them.

Nakuru county police commander Samuel Boit said the bhang was destined for Nairobi from Western Kenya.

He said that acting on a tip-off from members of the public, they managed to corner the drug peddlers and arrested three.

“We have managed to recover bhang worth over Sh10m and arrested three suspects who will be arraigned in court facing various charges,” he said.

He termed the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road as one of the major corridors that drug peddlers were using to ferry bhang from Western Kenya to Nairobi and Mombasa.

“We have heightened our patrols along this road, which is used by the peddlers to ferry bhang, and we shall not relent in this fight,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Anti-Narcotics Unit Police Seize Bhang NACADA Naivasha
.

Latest Stories

House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
National
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fear grips foreign traders as Ruto directive triggers closures, threats
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved