Police seize Sh10 million bhang in Naivasha

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Anti-narcotics unit officers nabs bhang during a sting operation along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road in Naivasha, on September 7, 2026. [Antony Gitonga, Standard

The anti-narcotics unit has recovered bhang worth more than Sh10 million during a sting operation along the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road.

During the operation near Mai Mahiu in Naivasha, the officers arrested three suspects who were unloading and repackaging the bhang.

The recovery comes a couple of weeks after officers from NACADA and the anti-narcotics unit recovered another haul of bhang that was en route to Nairobi from Kisii.

In the latest incident, the suspects were offloading the haul into a home along the busy road when police arrested them.

Nakuru county police commander Samuel Boit said the bhang was destined for Nairobi from Western Kenya.

He said that acting on a tip-off from members of the public, they managed to corner the drug peddlers and arrested three.

“We have managed to recover bhang worth over Sh10m and arrested three suspects who will be arraigned in court facing various charges,” he said.

He termed the Mai Mahiu-Narok Road as one of the major corridors that drug peddlers were using to ferry bhang from Western Kenya to Nairobi and Mombasa.

“We have heightened our patrols along this road, which is used by the peddlers to ferry bhang, and we shall not relent in this fight,” he said.