Patients suffer as clinicians' strike hits day 37 in Nakuru

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Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives protest along the streets of Nairobi on August 25, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Patients in Nakuru County continue to suffer from disrupted health services as the clinicians’ strike entered its 37th day, with health workers accusing the county government of delaying the signing of a return-to-work formula.

The Chairperson of the National Union of Clinical Officers, Peterson Wachira, expressed disappointment with Nakuru County, saying it has failed to take urgent action despite the continued suffering of patients.

“The county government appears unbothered at this critical time when its citizens are suffering,” Wachira said.

He accused the county government of failing to sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to facilitate the clinicians’ return to work, despite a court order directing health workers to resume their duties.

The striking clinicians said the dispute is mainly centred on the county’s failure to sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement that addresses the welfare and working conditions of health workers, including interns.

As a result, patients seeking treatment in public health facilities have reportedly experienced reduced services, with concerns also being raised over inadequate medical equipment use that later exposes the health workers to legal consequences.

Wachira warned that the union could withdraw more than 50 remaining health workers, including theatre personnel and other critical emergency responders, if the matter is not urgently resolved.

“This continued ignorance calls for the withdrawal of the remaining more than 50 health workers, including those working in theatres and other critical health response areas,” he said.

Ednah Nekesa, the Nakuru County representative of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, said several meetings had been held since Monday, but no positive outcome had been reached.

“Unfortunately, we have not had a positive outcome in Nakuru, yet more than 33 counties have already signed the return-to-work formula,” Nekesa said.

The health officials also raised concerns over the alleged exploitation of interns by the county government, claiming that some are being allowed to treat patients without adequate supervision.

They said the practice could endanger patients and expose the interns to professional and legal consequences.

The clinicians have called on the Nakuru County Government under Governor Susan Kihika to urgently address their grievances and sign the necessary agreements to allow health workers to resume their duties and restore normal services in health facilities.