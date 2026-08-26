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Nurses refuse to return to work until their demands are met

By Noel Nabiswa and Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 26, 2026
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Seth Panyako. [File, Standard]

Nurses and midwives have intensified pressure on the Council of Governors (COG), accusing county governments of reneging on agreements and ignoring the plight of health workers as their nationwide strike entered its 29th day on Tuesday.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) says there will be no return to work until its key demands, including implementation of the 2017 return-to-work formula, adoption of career progression guidelines and permanent and pensionable terms for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers, are addressed.

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Related Topics

Nurses Strike 2026 KNUNM Nurses Strike Council of Governors UHC Workers
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