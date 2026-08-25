Nurses' strike enters 28th day as unions report gains in county talks

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Kenya National Union of nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) protesting along the streets of Nairobi on August 25th 2026 demanding the implementation of the CBA. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Nurses' strike entered its 28th day on Tuesday with union leaders saying consultations with county governments have produced progress on some demands even as the industrial action continues.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako said talks with the Council of Governors' Health Committee had advanced on two fronts, the long pending career guidelines and the status of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff.

On career guidelines, Panyako explained the union had tentatively agreed to submit names of representatives to sit on a committee tasked with reviewing the guidelines and building a framework for the Council of Governors.

"The career guideline, we tentatively and informally agreed that it shouldn't be an issue. The union should forward names of people to sit on the committee to look into the revision of the career guidelines," said Panyako.

On UHC staff, Panyako credited President William Ruto's directive during the Health Summit ordering that human resource and payroll issues be resolved.

Ruto gave counties a one-week window to comply, promising that funding was in place and warning the national government could take over deployment of the workers if counties failed to act.

"The President, when he promises like that, in Kenya, we expect the words of the President to be known and should be done," noted Panyako.

The 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) remains the main sticking point. Panyako said the union had presented its position to the Council of Governors and was pushing for a fresh meeting.

He explained that any agreement reached would then go to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a no objection letter before nurses resume duty.

"The other issue which is now not settled is the CBA. We plan on meeting over the week and we hope that they will be serious and we hope we will get a letter of no objection so that our members can go back to work," added Panyako.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Secretary General George Gibore said several counties, among them Kajiado, Kericho and Mombasa, had already agreed to the unions' demands, while talks with others continue.

"For the counties who have complied, the CoG has requested a letter of no objection for 17 counties and is processing for the other ones that have signed," explained Gibore.

He named Makueni, Kitui, Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera and Lamu among counties yet to sign.

Gibore warned that further delay in CBA implementation could push negotiations into the next financial year and trigger fresh industrial action.

"So up to date now we are fully one financial year behind. If we allow again, we step into the next financial year going midway, it will be difficult for employers to actually implement the CBA in one financial year," he observed.

The unions are also demanding that UHC staff already earmarked for Permanent and Pensionable (PNP) contracts receive formal confirmation letters.

Gibore said funds had been released and some payments were already reflected on payslips, but many counties had not issued the confirmation letters.

"We want the counties, the respective counties, to do the same, to issue letters of confirmation to PNP," he maintained.

Gibore said nearly 21 counties had yet to implement the career guidelines approved in 2024.

On the 46 nurses whose jobs were terminated in Kisii County, Panyako noted the matter would be resolved at county level, alongside other county specific disputes, before return-to-work agreements are signed.

The strike has disrupted public health services nationwide, leaving patients facing delays and limited access to treatment at government facilities.

On Saturday, the unions threatened to widen the action to all national referral facilities if no deal is reached within seven days.

Panyako maintained that nurses will not return to work until the CBA and the SRC's no objection letters are resolved.