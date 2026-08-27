President Ruto, governors race to end health strike as deaths fears grow

President William Ruto is set to seek a solution to the worsening health workers’ strike, as maternal health experts raise concern over a feared surge in the number of women and children dying from preventable complications.
President Ruto was expected to hold a meeting with governors on Monday, but the meeting did not materialise.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…