Hunger bites as hundreds flee West Pokot for Uganda in search of pasture, water

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Withered maize fields in West Pokot, where farmers are feeding the failed crop to livestock after prolonged drought. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Hundreds of pastoralists in West Pokot County have migrated to neighbouring Uganda in search of pasture and water following a prolonged drought that has devastated crops, depleted grazing fields and worsened food insecurity.

The migration has disrupted learning, with many children leaving school to accompany their families and livestock across the border. Local leaders now warn that unless urgent intervention is undertaken, the county could face a humanitarian crisis marked by hunger, malnutrition and livestock losses.

The drought has affected several parts of the county, with residents reporting that no meaningful rainfall has been received for the past four months. Crops planted during the last season have withered, leaving families without food or income. Withered maize fields in West Pokot, where farmers are feeding the failed crop to livestock after prolonged drought. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Kapchok Ward MCA Peter Lokor said climate change had severely affected the county, resulting in total crop failure and forcing thousands of livestock into Uganda.

"Global warming has greatly affected West Pokot. Even the short-season crops that people planted have dried up. Thousands of cattle have crossed into Uganda in search of pasture and water, and it is women, children and the elderly who are suffering the most," said Lokor.

He said many children had abandoned school to migrate with their parents, while learners in boarding schools were also facing food shortages.

Withered maize fields in West Pokot, where farmers are feeding the failed crop to livestock after prolonged drought. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

"No one is in school because families have moved with their livestock. Malnutrition is increasing because there is no food," he said.

Lokor warned that the situation could deteriorate further if rains fail over the next two to three months.

"If it does not rain in the next two to three months, we could start losing both people and animals. The government must act now," he said.

He accused the government of failing to respond adequately to the crisis and questioned the accuracy of weather forecasts.

"We are appealing for food aid, livestock feed and water. The government should distribute food to affected households," he added.

Kapchok resident Selina Chepsobi said prolonged dry conditions had destroyed maize fields, leaving many families without food.

"Our area has not received rain for the last four months. The maize has completely withered and people have nothing to harvest. We are asking the government to provide food relief," she said.

Christine Kapelin said the drought had worsened poverty, making it difficult for parents to pay school fees and exposing children, particularly girls, to the risk of dropping out.

"The drought has left many families struggling. When parents cannot afford school fees, some girls end up dropping out and getting married. We need support to keep children in school," she said.

Another resident, Daniel Towing, said farmers had lost their entire harvest because of poor rainfall.

"We planted maize, but nothing grew because of the drought. We have no source of income to depend on," he said.

West Pokot County Commissioner David Saruni confirmed that the county had suffered widespread crop failure, forcing some farmers to use dried maize crops as livestock feed.

"The entire county has experienced crop failure. Farmers are now feeding their livestock with the maize because the crops have completely dried up. Even if it rains now, they cannot recover," he said.

Saruni said the Kenya Meteorological Department had forecast the onset of short rains between the end of September and early October, urging farmers to prepare for short-season planting.

"Normally, families would now be eating green maize to ease hunger, but there is absolutely nothing in the fields," he said.

He estimated that about 30 per cent of the county's population had been affected by the drought and required urgent food assistance.

"Each household requires about Sh36,000 every month to meet its food needs. We are appealing to development partners and humanitarian organisations to support affected families before the situation worsens," said Saruni.

On the migration of livestock, Saruni said many animals had crossed into Uganda as early as last year and had not returned due to the persistent shortage of pasture and water.

"So far, we have not recorded any deaths of people or livestock, but the situation remains very serious," he said.

Leaders have called on both the national and county governments to declare the drought an emergency and scale up food relief, water trucking, livestock feed distribution and school feeding programmes to cushion affected communities.

They also urged authorities to invest in long-term drought mitigation measures to improve the resilience of pastoral communities against recurring climate shocks.