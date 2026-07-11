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West Pokot schools tap solar water to fight hunger, slash food costs

By David Njaaga | Jul. 11, 2026
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Officials, teachers and pupils inspect a drip-irrigated greenhouse at Kapkoi Primary School in West Pokot County during the commissioning of the government's Micro Irrigation for Schools Programme. [Courtesy]

 A government irrigation project at Kapkoi Primary School in West Pokot County is supplying water to two schools and supporting year-round food production through greenhouse farming.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho on Friday commissioned the Micro Irrigation for Schools Programme at the school, introducing a solar-powered borehole, drip-irrigated greenhouses and a community water kiosk.

The project also includes a submersible pump, a 12-metre elevated water storage tank, a school water point with eight taps and a community water kiosk with four taps.

"The availability of reliable water has improved sanitation, strengthened hygiene standards and created a healthier learning environment for learners and teachers," said Kimotho.

The principal secretary said the project had improved access to clean water and sanitation at both Kapkoi Primary School and neighbouring Kapkoi Secondary School.

He noted that the irrigation system would allow the schools to establish kitchen gardens and grow vegetables throughout the year using drip irrigation technology.

"The project will support school feeding programmes, lower food costs and ensure learners have access to fresh produce throughout the year," added Kimotho.

Kimotho explained that the greenhouses would also serve as practical learning facilities where pupils could acquire skills in horticulture, irrigation technology, water conservation and climate-smart agriculture.

"These skills will equip learners with practical knowledge that supports innovation, self-reliance and sustainable agricultural practices," observed Kimotho.

The project also extends water access to nearby residents through the community water kiosk, which will supply clean water for domestic use.

Kimotho said the programme forms part of government efforts to improve food security, expand access to water and build resilience to climate change through irrigation projects in schools and communities.

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Related Topics

Kapkoi Primary School Food Production Greenhouse Production Ephantus Kimotho
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