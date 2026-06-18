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Narok residents approve new water tariff amid demand and supply challenges

By George Sayagie | Jun. 18, 2026
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Narok Town residents have approved a proposal by Narok Water and Sewerage Services Company (NARWASSCO) to increase water tariffs for the next five years following a public participation forum held at the Narok Youth Centre.

The approval comes despite concerns over the utility’s inability to meet the town’s growing water demand.

Narok requires about 12 million litres (12,000 cubic metres) of water daily, but currently produces only 4.5 million litres (4,500 cubic metres), resulting in a daily deficit of approximately 7.5 million litres.

Under the proposed tariff review, charges for various consumer categories, including multi-dwelling units, gated communities, commercial establishments, government institutions, schools, colleges, kiosks and water vending points, will increase by between Sh20 and Sh50 per cubic metre.

While presenting the company's annual plans, NARWASSCO Managing Director Parsamae Lemein said the adjustment was necessary to address rising operational costs and improve sustainability.

“The company faces challenges including a vast area of coverage, high non-revenue water due to water theft, old pipelines, non-payment of bills, high treatment chemical costs, and increasing electricity and fuel expenses,” said Lemein.

He added that the company had been operating under an expired tariff structure, making the review necessary to enable full cost recovery and meet operational obligations, including staff costs, electricity, fuel, pipeline repairs, pump maintenance and statutory requirements.

“The adjustment will help the company improve water and sewerage services, enhance sustainability and undertake investments such as network expansion and replacement of faulty meters,” he said.

According to NARWASSCO Board Chairman Joseph Samante  the cost of producing and supplying clean water had increased significantly, forcing the company to review its tariffs, which are normally adjusted after every three to five years.

“The cost of treating and supplying clean water has gone up. The prices of chemicals, pipe replacements, electricity, fuel and employee-related expenses have all increased over the years,” said Samante.

He said the additional revenue would help the utility maintain infrastructure, improve service delivery and respond to the town’s growing demand.

NARWASSCO currently records non-revenue water losses of about 40 per cent, above the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) recommended range of 18 to 25 per cent. The losses are linked to illegal connections, meter tampering, leakages and aging pipelines.

Residents who spoke during the forum supported the review, saying the rising cost of providing services had made the adjustment necessary.

Ramadhan Shaban, a resident of the Nkoitoi and St Stephen areas in Majengo, said that increased fuel, electricity, and operational costs had affected service providers.

“We understand that the cost of living, fuel and electricity has gone up. If the additional revenue is used properly to improve water supply and service delivery, then the tariff adjustment is justified,” said Shaban.

Holic Kirunga, who represented Bobong Estate in Narok Town, also supported the proposal, saying it would help the company increase coverage.

Narok Town has continued to strengthen its water supply network through major infrastructure investments and alternative sources.

 A key milestone has been the water supply augmentation project supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

 Implemented through the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, the project expanded the distribution network, increased consumer connections and improved access to clean water for households, businesses and institutions.

NARWASSCO projects operations and maintenance costs of Sh189 million in 2026/2027, rising to Sh197.9 million in 2027/2028 and Sh206.3 million in 2028/2029.

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